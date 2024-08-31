EGM 23/09/2024 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The Board decided the Date, Time, and Venue for the Extraordinary General Meeting and approved the Notice for convening the said Extraordinary General Meeting The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday the 23rd day of September, 2024 at 12:30 PM. Pursuant to Reg.30 of the SEBI (LODR)Reg.2015, Notice of EGM dated 31.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Proceedings of the 1st EGM for FY-2024-25 of Uday Jewellery Industries Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Consolidate scrutinizer Report on Remote e voting and e voting of EGM held on 23.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)