|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|EGM 23/09/2024 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The Board decided the Date, Time, and Venue for the Extraordinary General Meeting and approved the Notice for convening the said Extraordinary General Meeting The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday the 23rd day of September, 2024 at 12:30 PM. Pursuant to Reg.30 of the SEBI (LODR)Reg.2015, Notice of EGM dated 31.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Proceedings of the 1st EGM for FY-2024-25 of Uday Jewellery Industries Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Consolidate scrutinizer Report on Remote e voting and e voting of EGM held on 23.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.