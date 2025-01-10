To the Members of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the financial statements of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited ("the Bank"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024, the Profit and Loss account, and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulations Act, 1949 as well as the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required for Banking Companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at March 31, 2024, its profits and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Identification of Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and Provisioning on Advances

Total Loans and Advances (Net of NPA Provision, floating provision, securitisation and IBPC) as on March 31, 2024: Rs. 26,88,29,191 (Rs 000)

Gross NPA as on March 31, 2024: Rs. 61,25,247 (Rs 000)

Provision for NPA as on March 31,2024 (Excluding floating provision): Rs. 41,62,325 (Rs 000)

(Refer Schedule 9 and Schedule 18 (4.1) to the financial statement)

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Reserve Bank of Indias ("RBI") guidelines on Income recognition and asset classification ("IRAC") prescribe the prudential norms for identification and classification of non-performing assets ("NPA") and the minimum provision required for such assets. The Bank is required to have Board approved policy as per IRAC guidelines for NPA identification and provision. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls (including application controls) over identification of NPAs, provisions thereof and the valuation of securities. Testing of Application controls included testing of reports and system reconciliations as at the year end. Review of controls over calculations of provision of non- performing advances, basis of provisioning in accordance with the Board approved policy. The Bank is also required to apply its judgement to determine the identification and provision required against NPAs by applying quantitative as well as qualitative factors. The risk of identification of NPAs is affected by factors like stress and liquidity concerns in certain sectors. Performed substantive procedures as listed below: The provision against advances is based on criteria such as past due status, out of order status etc. The provisions in respect of such NPAs are made based on ageing and classification of NPAs, recovery estimates, value of security and other qualitative factors and is subject to minimum provisioning levels prescribed by the RBI and approved policy of the bank in this regard. • For sample borrowers, assessed the appropriateness of asset classification and adequacy of related provisioning by performing procedures such as computation of overdue ageing, assessment of borrower level NPA identification and verification of applicable provision rates as per IRAC norms and Banks Policy; In addition to this, for restructured accounts, provision is made for erosion/ diminution in fair value of restructured loans, in accordance with the RBI guidelines. Further, NPA classification is made borrower wise whereby if one facility of the borrower becomes an NPA then all facilities of such a borrower will be treated as an NPA. • Selected samples of performing loan accounts to assess, independently, whether such loan accounts should be classified as NPA; Additionally, the Bank makes provisions on exposures that are not classified as NPAs including identified advances or group advances that can potentially slip into NPA. These are part of standard asset provision. • For selected samples, reviewed the securities valuation performed by the Bank; The Management of the Bank also made an assessment of the impact on borrowers account due to Covid -19 pandemic and in line with the COVID 19 Regulatory Package announced by the RBI in respect of moratorium and restructuring of advances as relief measures to the borrowers. • Considered the data shared by Bank regarding accounts reported as Special Mention Accounts ("SMA") in RBIs central repository of information on large credits (CRILC) to identify stress; Since the provisioning for NPA advances require significant level of estimation and given its significance to the overall audit, we have ascertained identification and provisioning for NPAs as a key audit matter. • Selected samples for standard and overdue accounts to assess compliance with the RBI Circulars on COVID-19 - Regulatory PackageRs. and COVID-19 Regulatory Package - Asset Classification and Provisioning; • Assessed the adequacy of disclosures against the relevant accounting standards and RBI requirements relating to NPAs. Information Technology (IT) systems and controls impacting financial reporting Our Audit procedures with respect to this matter included: The Banks IT architecture to process key financial accounting and reporting is complex involving number of independent and interdependent IT systems used in the operations of the Bank, and IT controls to process significant transactions volumes at numerous locations. We used our internal IT team to perform audit procedures to assess IT systems and controls over financial reporting which included the following: As such there is high reliability on IT systems, appropriate IT general controls and application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems are able to process the data, as required, completely, accurately and consistently for reliable financial reporting. 1) General IT controls design, observation and operation: The IT systems and controls, as they impact the financial recording and reporting of transactions, is a key audit matter. • Obtain an understanding of the IT infrastructure and IT systems • Testing the sample of key controls operating over the information technology in relation to financial accounting and reporting systems, including system access, system change management and computer operations. 2) User access controls operation: • Reviewed processes followed by the management in respect of access rights granted to applicants relevant to financial accounting and reporting systems. • Assessing the operating effectiveness of controls over granting, removal and appropriateness of access rights. Other areas that were assessed under the IT control environment, included password and security related policies were also part of our audit procedures.

OTHER MATTERS:

We have relied on the audit report issued by Varma & Varma, Chartered accountants, auditors of erstwhile holding company Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) on the special purpose financial statements (SPFS) of UFSL as at March 31, 2023, for the purpose of incorporation of such SPFS in the books of accounts of the Bank pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation as detailed in note 18(41) of the audited financial statements of the Bank dated May 18, 2024. We rely on such audit report issued by Varma & Varma, Chartered Accountants and the SPFS and did not carry out any audit procedures on the same, duly adopted the same in the audited financial statements of the Bank as at March 31, 2024. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information in the Directors Report and Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors report thereon. The Directors Report and Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report and Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars, guidelines and directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time (RBI Guidelines) as applicable to the Bank. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act and RBI Guidelines for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management of the Bank.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and Section 133 of the Act and relevant rules issued thereunder.

2. As required by sub-section (3) of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b. The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice during the course of our audit, have been within the powers of the Bank.

c. Since the key operations of the Bank are automated with the key applications integrated to the core banking system and does not require its branches to submit any financial returns, the audit is carried out centrally in head office and at regional offices as all the necessary records, documents and data required for the purpose of our audit are available therein. During the course of our audit, we have visited 20 branches to examine the various records maintained at the branches and regional offices and performed relevant audit procedures.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and relevant rules made thereunder to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by RBI.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

The Bank is a Banking Company as defined under Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Accordingly, the requirements prescribed under section 197 of the Act do not apply; and

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Schedule 12 and Schedule 18 (26.6) to the financial statements;

ii. The Bank has not entered into any long-term contracts nor entered into any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 and accordingly no provision is required to be made;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank;

iv. a) Based on the information and explanation provided and as represented to us by the management to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in Schedule 18(41) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) Based on the information and explanation provided and as represented to us by the management to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in Schedule 18(41) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Bank from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Bank shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v) (a) In our opinion, the final dividend paid by the Bank during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) As stated in note 18(37) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Bank has used various accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Management has represented to us that such audit trails will be preserved by the Bank as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

As per the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of the audit trail as per the statutory required for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs. in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited ("the Bank") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the bank are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or Fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Bank has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.