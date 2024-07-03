Summary

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is a mass market focused small finance bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments and committed to building financial inclusion in the country.The companies Promoter, Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) commenced operations as an NBFC in 2005 with the mission to provide a full range of financial services to the economically active poor who were not adequately served by financial institutions. On October 7, 2015, UFSL received RBI In-Principle Approval to set up a Small Finance Bank(SFB), following which it incorporated Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary. UFSL, subsequent to obtaining RBI Final Approval on November 11, 2016 to establish and carry on business as an SFB, transferred its business undertaking comprising of its lending and financing business to our Bank, which commenced its operations from February 1, 2017.Ujjivan SFB has a diversified portfolio with branches spread across 24 states and union territories. Apart from the network of branches, ATMs and automated cash recyclers, customers are served in 9 Languages through IVR and in 13 languages through the interactions with PhoneBankers. A mobile banking application that is accessible in five languages as well as internet banking facility for individual and corporate customers. Ujjivan SFB also has portfolio of loans to financial institutions.The Bank operationalised 101 Banking Outlets (BO) including 24 in Unbanked Rur

