iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Share Price

34.05
(-1.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.04
  • Day's High35.2
  • 52 Wk High61.8
  • Prev. Close34.45
  • Day's Low33.51
  • 52 Wk Low 32.01
  • Turnover (lac)3,330.59
  • P/E5.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.42
  • EPS6.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,587.12
  • Div. Yield1.17
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

35.04

Prev. Close

34.45

Turnover(Lac.)

3,330.59

Day's High

35.2

Day's Low

33.51

52 Week's High

61.8

52 Week's Low

32.01

Book Value

31.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,587.12

P/E

5.72

EPS

6.02

Divi. Yield

1.17

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 May, 2024

arrow

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit dips ~23% y-o-y

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit dips ~23% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|07:47 PM

Deposits increased 17% YoY to ₹34,070 Crore, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 26% YoY.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.13%

Institutions: 27.12%

Non-Institutions: 72.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,003.76

2,005.93

1,770.51

1,772.03

Preference Capital

0

200

200

200

Reserves

3,609.74

2,003.18

832.12

1,246.71

Net Worth

5,613.5

4,209.11

2,802.63

3,218.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajni Anil Misra

Part Time Chairman

B A Prabhakar

Non Executive Director

SAMIT GHOSH

Independent Director

Sudha Suresh

Independent Director

RAJESH KUMAR JOGI

Independent Director

Ravichandran Venkataraman

Independent Director

Anita Ramachandran

Independent Director

Mona Kachhwaha

Whole-time Director

Carol Kripanayana Furtado

Managing Director & CEO

Sanjeev Nautiyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

Summary

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is a mass market focused small finance bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments and committed to building financial inclusion in the country.The companies Promoter, Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) commenced operations as an NBFC in 2005 with the mission to provide a full range of financial services to the economically active poor who were not adequately served by financial institutions. On October 7, 2015, UFSL received RBI In-Principle Approval to set up a Small Finance Bank(SFB), following which it incorporated Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary. UFSL, subsequent to obtaining RBI Final Approval on November 11, 2016 to establish and carry on business as an SFB, transferred its business undertaking comprising of its lending and financing business to our Bank, which commenced its operations from February 1, 2017.Ujjivan SFB has a diversified portfolio with branches spread across 24 states and union territories. Apart from the network of branches, ATMs and automated cash recyclers, customers are served in 9 Languages through IVR and in 13 languages through the interactions with PhoneBankers. A mobile banking application that is accessible in five languages as well as internet banking facility for individual and corporate customers. Ujjivan SFB also has portfolio of loans to financial institutions.The Bank operationalised 101 Banking Outlets (BO) including 24 in Unbanked Rur
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd share price today?

The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹6587.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is 5.72 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹32.01 and ₹61.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.90%, 3 Years at 21.83%, 1 Year at -39.40%, 6 Month at -22.13%, 3 Month at -13.96% and 1 Month at -0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 27.13 %
Public - 72.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.