Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹35.04
Prev. Close₹34.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,330.59
Day's High₹35.2
Day's Low₹33.51
52 Week's High₹61.8
52 Week's Low₹32.01
Book Value₹31.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,587.12
P/E5.72
EPS6.02
Divi. Yield1.17
Deposits increased 17% YoY to ₹34,070 Crore, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 26% YoY.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,003.76
2,005.93
1,770.51
1,772.03
Preference Capital
0
200
200
200
Reserves
3,609.74
2,003.18
832.12
1,246.71
Net Worth
5,613.5
4,209.11
2,802.63
3,218.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajni Anil Misra
Part Time Chairman
B A Prabhakar
Non Executive Director
SAMIT GHOSH
Independent Director
Sudha Suresh
Independent Director
RAJESH KUMAR JOGI
Independent Director
Ravichandran Venkataraman
Independent Director
Anita Ramachandran
Independent Director
Mona Kachhwaha
Whole-time Director
Carol Kripanayana Furtado
Managing Director & CEO
Sanjeev Nautiyal
Reports by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
Summary
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is a mass market focused small finance bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments and committed to building financial inclusion in the country.The companies Promoter, Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) commenced operations as an NBFC in 2005 with the mission to provide a full range of financial services to the economically active poor who were not adequately served by financial institutions. On October 7, 2015, UFSL received RBI In-Principle Approval to set up a Small Finance Bank(SFB), following which it incorporated Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary. UFSL, subsequent to obtaining RBI Final Approval on November 11, 2016 to establish and carry on business as an SFB, transferred its business undertaking comprising of its lending and financing business to our Bank, which commenced its operations from February 1, 2017.Ujjivan SFB has a diversified portfolio with branches spread across 24 states and union territories. Apart from the network of branches, ATMs and automated cash recyclers, customers are served in 9 Languages through IVR and in 13 languages through the interactions with PhoneBankers. A mobile banking application that is accessible in five languages as well as internet banking facility for individual and corporate customers. Ujjivan SFB also has portfolio of loans to financial institutions.The Bank operationalised 101 Banking Outlets (BO) including 24 in Unbanked Rur
Read More
The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹6587.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is 5.72 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹32.01 and ₹61.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.90%, 3 Years at 21.83%, 1 Year at -39.40%, 6 Month at -22.13%, 3 Month at -13.96% and 1 Month at -0.78%.
