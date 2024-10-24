Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,003.76
2,005.93
1,770.51
1,772.03
Preference Capital
0
200
200
200
Reserves
3,609.74
2,003.18
832.12
1,246.71
Net Worth
5,613.5
4,209.11
2,802.63
3,218.74
Minority Interest
Debt
33,632.98
28,179.14
20,055.78
16,383.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.07
10.27
6.15
10.2
Total Liabilities
39,264.55
32,398.52
22,864.56
19,612.03
Fixed Assets
426.66
282.88
249.39
280.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
9,766.02
8,510.31
4,152.93
2,516.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
245.55
279.94
351.07
219.36
Networking Capital
-593.41
-447.86
-367.83
-475.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
582.34
480.76
385.94
302.67
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,175.75
-928.62
-753.77
-778.62
Cash
2,536.79
2,483.59
2,175.82
2,577.5
Total Assets
12,381.61
11,108.86
6,561.38
5,118.09
Deposits increased 17% YoY to ₹34,070 Crore, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 26% YoY.Read More
