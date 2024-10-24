iifl-logo-icon 1
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd EGM

34.47
(0.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Ujjivan Small CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Sep 20233 Nov 2023
Update on Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Order from the Honble National Company Law Tribunal. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding Newspaper Publication of Notice of NCLT Convened Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/09/2023) Intimation of Newspaper Publication regarding NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2023) Intimation of Outcome of the NCLT convened meeting held on November 03, 2023 Proceedings of the NCLT convened meeting along with the Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/11/2023)

Ujjivan Small: Related News

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit dips ~23% y-o-y

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit dips ~23% y-o-y

24 Oct 2024|07:47 PM

Deposits increased 17% YoY to ₹34,070 Crore, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 26% YoY.

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

