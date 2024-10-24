|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Sep 2023
|3 Nov 2023
|Update on Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Order from the Honble National Company Law Tribunal. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding Newspaper Publication of Notice of NCLT Convened Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/09/2023) Intimation of Newspaper Publication regarding NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2023) Intimation of Outcome of the NCLT convened meeting held on November 03, 2023 Proceedings of the NCLT convened meeting along with the Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/11/2023)
Deposits increased 17% YoY to ₹34,070 Crore, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 26% YoY.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
