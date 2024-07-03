Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Summary

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is a mass market focused small finance bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments and committed to building financial inclusion in the country.The companies Promoter, Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) commenced operations as an NBFC in 2005 with the mission to provide a full range of financial services to the economically active poor who were not adequately served by financial institutions. On October 7, 2015, UFSL received RBI In-Principle Approval to set up a Small Finance Bank(SFB), following which it incorporated Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary. UFSL, subsequent to obtaining RBI Final Approval on November 11, 2016 to establish and carry on business as an SFB, transferred its business undertaking comprising of its lending and financing business to our Bank, which commenced its operations from February 1, 2017.Ujjivan SFB has a diversified portfolio with branches spread across 24 states and union territories. Apart from the network of branches, ATMs and automated cash recyclers, customers are served in 9 Languages through IVR and in 13 languages through the interactions with PhoneBankers. A mobile banking application that is accessible in five languages as well as internet banking facility for individual and corporate customers. Ujjivan SFB also has portfolio of loans to financial institutions.The Bank operationalised 101 Banking Outlets (BO) including 24 in Unbanked Rural Centres (URCs) during FY 2019-20. As of March 31, 2020, the Bank operated a strong network of 575 Banking Outlets (BOs) and 475 ATMs. In 2019-20, the business undertaking of Erstwhile Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (eUFSL), was was transferred to the Bank through the Scheme of Amalgamation and the merger was given effect in the Books of Accounts of the Company. The Bank came up with an IPO of 202,702,702 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 37 per equity share (including a share premium of Rs 27 per equity share) aggregating to Rs 7,459.46 Million. Pursuant to the IPO, the Equity Shares of the Bank got listed on BSE and NSE on December 12, 2019. The Bank, as part of its IPO, had undertaken PreIPO Placement of 71,428,570 Equity Shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis at a price of Rs 35 per equity shares for cash consideration.As of March 31, 2021, the Bank operated a strong network of 575 Banking Outlets (BOs) and 491 ATMs. During FY 2020-21, new products launched included Differential saving account rates; Point of Sale (PoS) machine; Cash Management Services (CMS) solutions; Online fee collection solutions and QR code solution for merchants. The Bank introduced new health insurance offerings, scaled up employee IRDA certification efforts, improved internal processes to remove operational bottlenecks, adopted digital initiatives for customer on-boarding and servicing, and focused on quality customer acquisition across business verticals.The Bank operated a network of 492 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as at March 31, 2022. New products like term loan, overdraft and cash credit facility, were launched under the Credit Guarantee Trust for MSE scheme (CGTMSE); and cash credit/OD facilities were introduced for FIG customers.During 2023, the Bank expanded its branch network by introducing 54 new branches, bringing the total to 629 branches. The Bank operated a network of 517 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as at March 31, 2023. It commenced operations in Telangana. It opened 9 new branches in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat; it added regional processing hubs across the country to enhance the regional presence and cater to major markets such as Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Patna, and Jaipur. Additionally, it launched Asset Centres dedicated toserving MSME customers, with the first centre opening in Mysuru.In 2024, the Bank expanded its branch network by introducing 123 new branches, bringing the total to 629 branches. The Bank operated a network of 596 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as at March 31, 2024. It commenced operations in Telangana. It opened 123 new branches in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat; it added regional processing hubs across the country to enhance the regional presence and cater to major markets such as Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Patna, and Jaipur. Additionally, it opened 16 new Retail Asset Centres to serving MSME customers, with the first centre opening in Mysuru.