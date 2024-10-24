iifl-logo-icon 1
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Dividend

34.43
(1.83%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Ujjivan Small CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 May 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20241.515Final
Board Meeting Outcome - recommendation of Final Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and further to our letter bearing reference number USFB/CS/SE/2024-25/14 dated May 06, 2024, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors of the Bank, in its meeting held today on May 18, 2024, has recommended Final Equity Dividend of 15% i.e. 1.50 each, per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each, out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. Intimation of Record Date for Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit dips ~23% y-o-y

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit dips ~23% y-o-y

24 Oct 2024|07:47 PM

Deposits increased 17% YoY to ₹34,070 Crore, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 26% YoY.

