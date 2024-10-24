|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome - recommendation of Final Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and further to our letter bearing reference number USFB/CS/SE/2024-25/14 dated May 06, 2024, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors of the Bank, in its meeting held today on May 18, 2024, has recommended Final Equity Dividend of 15% i.e. 1.50 each, per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each, out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. Intimation of Record Date for Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)
