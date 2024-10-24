iifl-logo-icon 1
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd Board Meeting

34.4
(1.75%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:49:56 PM

Ujjivan Small CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the period ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Intimation of Appointment of Mr. S Balakrishna Kamath as the CFO & KMP of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20246 May 2024
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend for the FY 2023-24 Board Meeting Outcome - recommendation of Final Dividend Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Board approval for appointment of Statutory Auditors Change in Directorate Board Meeting Outcome - Date of 8th AGM and alteration for Articles of Association (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

Ujjivan Small: Related News

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit dips ~23% y-o-y

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit dips ~23% y-o-y

24 Oct 2024|07:47 PM

Deposits increased 17% YoY to ₹34,070 Crore, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 26% YoY.

