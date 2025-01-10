To

The Members of Ultramarine & Pigments Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

1.1 We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Ultramarine & Pigments Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income ), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the Standalone Financial Statements").

1.2 In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

4. Other Information

4.1 The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

4.2 Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

4.3 In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

4.4 If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5 Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

5.1 The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

5.2 In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

5.3 The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6 Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

6.1 Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

6.2 As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

6.3 We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

6.4 We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

6.5 From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7.1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

7.2 As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 7.2(h)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014

c. The Standalone Financial Statements comprise of the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 7.2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 7.2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) As stated in Note19.2(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements

(a) The final a dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instance mentioned below and as explained in note 56 of the financial statements, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software and we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with:

(a) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

(b) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For BRAHMAYYA & CO., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 000511S R.Nagendra Prasad Partner Place: Chennai Membership No: 203377 Date: 16th May, 2024 UDIN: 24203377BKCQVI8218

Annexure – ‘A to Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 7.1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements of our Report of even date]

On the basis of such checks as considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanation furnished to us, we state as under:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-to-use assets;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) As explained to us, the company has a program of verification to cover all items of Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets in a phased manner to cover all assets once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable. Pursuant to the program, the management carried out the physical verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets during the year. The discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except the following:

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of item of property Gross carrying value ( in Lakhs) Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/director or employee of promoter/ director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company PPE 14.20 Acres of Land in Industrial Estate 897.90 Andhra Pradesh Industrial Investment Corporation (APIIC) Not Applicable Mar-2018 The Sale Agreement is registered in the name of the company. The company has fulfilled all the terms and conditions relevant to register the title in its name and made application to APIIC during the year. APIIC is in the process of verification of application and their approval is awaited.(Refer Note No.4(ii)) The title of property in the name of the company as per revenue records and in occupation of a third party claiming the title based on sale agreement. PPE 0.25 acres of Land 0.29 Ultramarine & Pigments Limited Not Applicable 1983 The appeal filed by the company with Madras High Court was decided in its favour. The company will file an execution petition to enforce the decree for eviction and recovery of possession. PPE 0.66 acres of Land 0.28 Ultramarine & Pigments Limited Not Applicable 1994 The title of property is in the name of the company as per revenue records, however, a third party claiming the title and in occupation based on his land records. The company has initiated legal action to protect its title and reclaim the possession.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31stMarch, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals which in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size and nature of business and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly return or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with books of account of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from financial institutions.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( in lakhs) Year to which relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.51 Financial Year 2005-06 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 62.82 Financial Year 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 10.86 Financial Year 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) NFAC, Mumbai

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured loans or advances in the nature of loans to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in and granted unsecured loans to a subsidiary in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The company has not made any investments or granted any unsecured loans to firms, limited liability partnership during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has made investments in and provided loans to a subsidiary is as below:

Particulars Investments Loans A. Aggregate amount granted / Provided during the year: - Wholly Owned Subsidiary 2,550 847 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Wholly Owned Subsidiaries 8,456 1,460

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given, and investments made are primafacie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amount and receipts of interest are as per terms of loans granted (d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amounts remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the investments made and loan provided to wholly owned subsidiaries of the company. The Company has not provided any security or guarantees to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit to which the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 would apply. As informed to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal related to compliance with above provisions.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima-facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete ; (vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues and there are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, there are no outstanding amounts in respect of sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax and other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. Disputed income tax, value added tax and duty of customs that have not been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( in lakhs) Year to which relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.36 Financial Year 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) NFAC, Mumbai Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax, 2006 Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax 8.41 Financial Year 2013-14 & 2014-15 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Chennai Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 170.67 Financial Year 2020-21 & 2021-22 Commissioner of Customs, Chennai-II (Import)

Disputed taxes paid under protest – Income Tax 726.67 Lakhs and Sales Tax 27.81 Lakhs has not been included above and not charged to Statement of Profit and Loss.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us,there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us,the company has availed term loan from a bank during the year and the company is regular in repayment of term loan due during the year. The company did not avail any loan or borrowings from financial institutions and also did not have any debentures outstanding during the year under report; According to the information and explanations given to us, (a) the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by the bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has availed term loan during the year from bank and the term loan have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes during the year.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or any other person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary company and the company does not have any joint ventures or associate companies.

(f) The company has not raised any loan during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and the company does not have any joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) As per information and explanations given to us,

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, and during the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, there have been no cases of fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year under report.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures .

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the company is not a core investment company and there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There were no amounts earmarked for spending on ongoing projects as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount and there were no amounts outstanding as at the end of the previous financial year and current financial year, the provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act is not applicable to the company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For BRAHMAYYA & CO., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 000511S R.Nagendra Prasad Partner Place: Chennai Membership No: 203377 Date: 16th May, 2024 UDIN: 24203377BKCQVI8218

ANNEXURE - "B" TO AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 7.2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Ultramarine & Pigments Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31stMarch, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").