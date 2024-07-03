Summary

Ultramarine & Pigments Limited was established in October, 1960. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Pigments, Surfactants and IT-Enabled Services. The Company has its manufacturing facilities at Ranipet (Vellore District), Ambattur (Chennai District) in the State of Tamil Nadu and Naidupet (SPSR District) in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Power generation through Wind Power Generators installed in Tamil Nadu is used for self consumption. IT enabled services and BPO activities are carried out from offices situated in Chennai and Ranipet.In 1987, the company diversified by setting up a unit to manufacture HDPE woven sacks. In 1995, the company purchased about 150 acres of land in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, and set up four windmills which can generate one MW of electricity pa. The company also set up a new plant in Sep.95, to manufacture synthetic detergent bars/cakes with an installed capacity of 15,000 mtpa.In 1995-96, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio 1:1. Its new plant to manufacture alkyl benzene sulphonic acid with a capacity of 16,000 mtpa, commenced production in Apr.96. During 1996-97, the company has set up a Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid plant with an installed capacity of 16,000 mtpa was commissioned. The Blue plant expansion at Ranipet by about 1500 mtpa is in full swing and the commercial production will be commenced shortly. In 1997-98, the company expanded the installed capacity of its Ultramarine Blue by 1,500 MT.The company has am

Read More