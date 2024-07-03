iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Share Price

522.5
(-2.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open532.25
  • Day's High539.9
  • 52 Wk High589.25
  • Prev. Close537.85
  • Day's Low521.15
  • 52 Wk Low 328.2
  • Turnover (lac)36.23
  • P/E27.75
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value368.26
  • EPS19.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,525.7
  • Div. Yield0.93
No Records Found

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.86%

Non-Promoter- 1.54%

Institutions: 1.53%

Non-Institutions: 57.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.84

5.84

5.84

5.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

887.26

727.08

853.72

455.24

Net Worth

893.1

732.92

859.56

461.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

491.01

308.19

306.18

277.36

yoy growth (%)

59.31

0.65

10.39

8.59

Raw materials

-281.5

-144.66

-133.08

-134.95

As % of sales

57.33

46.93

43.46

48.65

Employee costs

-51.22

-42.09

-48.19

-38.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

77.62

74.95

77.63

63.41

Depreciation

-11.89

-8.78

-8.61

-4.83

Tax paid

-19.3

-19.16

-15.61

-19.76

Working capital

-1.47

57.12

50.56

-5.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.31

0.65

10.39

8.59

Op profit growth

10.95

-0.82

26.04

20.76

EBIT growth

5.99

-3.43

22.95

32.22

Net profit growth

4.55

-10.04

42.09

34.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

560.65

556.6

490.41

308.19

306.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

560.65

556.6

490.41

308.19

306.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.38

12.06

9.04

9.6

11.52

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

MORE ABOUT Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R Sampath

Independent Director

Nimish Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kishore Kumar Sahoo

Independent Director

Navin M Ram

Managing Director

Tara Parthasaraty

Whole-time Director

R Senthil Kumar

Independent Director

Rajiv Mahendra Pandia

Independent Director

C R Chandra Bob

Managing Director

V Bharathram

Independent Director

Harsh R Gandhi

Independent Director

Hemalatha Mohan

Vice Chairperson

Indira Sundararajan

Independent Director

Belur Krishnamurthy Sethuram

Independent Director

Ravi Shankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

Summary

Ultramarine & Pigments Limited was established in October, 1960. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Pigments, Surfactants and IT-Enabled Services. The Company has its manufacturing facilities at Ranipet (Vellore District), Ambattur (Chennai District) in the State of Tamil Nadu and Naidupet (SPSR District) in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Power generation through Wind Power Generators installed in Tamil Nadu is used for self consumption. IT enabled services and BPO activities are carried out from offices situated in Chennai and Ranipet.In 1987, the company diversified by setting up a unit to manufacture HDPE woven sacks. In 1995, the company purchased about 150 acres of land in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, and set up four windmills which can generate one MW of electricity pa. The company also set up a new plant in Sep.95, to manufacture synthetic detergent bars/cakes with an installed capacity of 15,000 mtpa.In 1995-96, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio 1:1. Its new plant to manufacture alkyl benzene sulphonic acid with a capacity of 16,000 mtpa, commenced production in Apr.96. During 1996-97, the company has set up a Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid plant with an installed capacity of 16,000 mtpa was commissioned. The Blue plant expansion at Ranipet by about 1500 mtpa is in full swing and the commercial production will be commenced shortly. In 1997-98, the company expanded the installed capacity of its Ultramarine Blue by 1,500 MT.The company has am
Company FAQs

What is the Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd share price today?

The Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹522.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd is ₹1525.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd is 27.75 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd is ₹328.2 and ₹589.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd?

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.54%, 3 Years at 13.10%, 1 Year at 28.46%, 6 Month at 15.58%, 3 Month at 6.96% and 1 Month at 2.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.86 %
Institutions - 1.54 %
Public - 57.60 %

