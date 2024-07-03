Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹532.25
Prev. Close₹537.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.23
Day's High₹539.9
Day's Low₹521.15
52 Week's High₹589.25
52 Week's Low₹328.2
Book Value₹368.26
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,525.7
P/E27.75
EPS19.38
Divi. Yield0.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
887.26
727.08
853.72
455.24
Net Worth
893.1
732.92
859.56
461.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
491.01
308.19
306.18
277.36
yoy growth (%)
59.31
0.65
10.39
8.59
Raw materials
-281.5
-144.66
-133.08
-134.95
As % of sales
57.33
46.93
43.46
48.65
Employee costs
-51.22
-42.09
-48.19
-38.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
77.62
74.95
77.63
63.41
Depreciation
-11.89
-8.78
-8.61
-4.83
Tax paid
-19.3
-19.16
-15.61
-19.76
Working capital
-1.47
57.12
50.56
-5.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.31
0.65
10.39
8.59
Op profit growth
10.95
-0.82
26.04
20.76
EBIT growth
5.99
-3.43
22.95
32.22
Net profit growth
4.55
-10.04
42.09
34.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
560.65
556.6
490.41
308.19
306.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
560.65
556.6
490.41
308.19
306.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.38
12.06
9.04
9.6
11.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R Sampath
Independent Director
Nimish Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kishore Kumar Sahoo
Independent Director
Navin M Ram
Managing Director
Tara Parthasaraty
Whole-time Director
R Senthil Kumar
Independent Director
Rajiv Mahendra Pandia
Independent Director
C R Chandra Bob
Managing Director
V Bharathram
Independent Director
Harsh R Gandhi
Independent Director
Hemalatha Mohan
Vice Chairperson
Indira Sundararajan
Independent Director
Belur Krishnamurthy Sethuram
Independent Director
Ravi Shankar
Reports by Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd
Summary
Ultramarine & Pigments Limited was established in October, 1960. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Pigments, Surfactants and IT-Enabled Services. The Company has its manufacturing facilities at Ranipet (Vellore District), Ambattur (Chennai District) in the State of Tamil Nadu and Naidupet (SPSR District) in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Power generation through Wind Power Generators installed in Tamil Nadu is used for self consumption. IT enabled services and BPO activities are carried out from offices situated in Chennai and Ranipet.In 1987, the company diversified by setting up a unit to manufacture HDPE woven sacks. In 1995, the company purchased about 150 acres of land in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, and set up four windmills which can generate one MW of electricity pa. The company also set up a new plant in Sep.95, to manufacture synthetic detergent bars/cakes with an installed capacity of 15,000 mtpa.In 1995-96, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio 1:1. Its new plant to manufacture alkyl benzene sulphonic acid with a capacity of 16,000 mtpa, commenced production in Apr.96. During 1996-97, the company has set up a Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid plant with an installed capacity of 16,000 mtpa was commissioned. The Blue plant expansion at Ranipet by about 1500 mtpa is in full swing and the commercial production will be commenced shortly. In 1997-98, the company expanded the installed capacity of its Ultramarine Blue by 1,500 MT.The company has am
Read More
The Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹522.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd is ₹1525.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd is 27.75 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd is ₹328.2 and ₹589.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.54%, 3 Years at 13.10%, 1 Year at 28.46%, 6 Month at 15.58%, 3 Month at 6.96% and 1 Month at 2.88%.
