|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|16 May 2024
|Convening of 53d Annua! General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 25,2024, Thursday at The Mysore Association Auditorium, 393, Bhaudaji Road, Matunga C - Rly , Mumbai- 400 019. In accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR), the register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from July 19, 2024 till July 25, 2024 for the purpose of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) Submission of summary of proceedings of 63rd Annual General Meeting held on 25th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.