|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.12
0.65
Op profit growth
10.92
-0.8
EBIT growth
5.96
-3.42
Net profit growth
4.51
-10.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.01
24.4
24.76
EBIT margin
16.42
24.66
25.71
Net profit margin
11.88
18.1
20.25
RoCE
11.14
17.93
RoNW
2.2
3.65
RoA
2.01
3.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.97
19.11
21.24
Dividend per share
5
5
5
Cash EPS
15.89
16.09
18.28
Book value per share
294.35
157.9
103.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.28
15.29
6.65
P/CEPS
20.46
18.15
7.73
P/B
1.1
1.85
1.36
EV/EBIDTA
10.51
9.67
4.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
28.38
Tax payout
-24.87
-25.57
-20.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30.98
49.19
Inventory days
40.42
41.9
Creditor days
-38.2
-58.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-27.24
-70.6
-71.47
Net debt / equity
0.02
-0.07
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.27
-0.44
0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.27
-46.93
-43.46
Employee costs
-10.44
-13.65
-15.73
Other costs
-15.26
-14.99
-16.03
