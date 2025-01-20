iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Key Ratios

526.5
(0.16%)
Jan 20, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.12

0.65

Op profit growth

10.92

-0.8

EBIT growth

5.96

-3.42

Net profit growth

4.51

-10.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.01

24.4

24.76

EBIT margin

16.42

24.66

25.71

Net profit margin

11.88

18.1

20.25

RoCE

11.14

17.93

RoNW

2.2

3.65

RoA

2.01

3.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

19.97

19.11

21.24

Dividend per share

5

5

5

Cash EPS

15.89

16.09

18.28

Book value per share

294.35

157.9

103.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.28

15.29

6.65

P/CEPS

20.46

18.15

7.73

P/B

1.1

1.85

1.36

EV/EBIDTA

10.51

9.67

4.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

28.38

Tax payout

-24.87

-25.57

-20.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

30.98

49.19

Inventory days

40.42

41.9

Creditor days

-38.2

-58.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-27.24

-70.6

-71.47

Net debt / equity

0.02

-0.07

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.27

-0.44

0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.27

-46.93

-43.46

Employee costs

-10.44

-13.65

-15.73

Other costs

-15.26

-14.99

-16.03

