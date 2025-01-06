Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
77.62
74.95
77.63
63.41
Depreciation
-11.89
-8.78
-8.61
-4.83
Tax paid
-19.3
-19.16
-15.61
-19.76
Working capital
-1.47
57.12
50.56
-5.16
Other operating items
Operating
44.95
104.12
103.95
33.63
Capital expenditure
35.02
32.68
35.18
14.54
Free cash flow
79.97
136.8
139.13
48.17
Equity raised
1,250.63
696.09
754.46
781.71
Investing
401.33
88.73
-294.36
192.73
Financing
9.03
26.39
28.58
0
Dividends paid
0
0
14.6
12.41
Net in cash
1,740.97
948.01
642.42
1,035.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.