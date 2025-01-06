iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

527.9
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

Ultramarine Pig. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

77.62

74.95

77.63

63.41

Depreciation

-11.89

-8.78

-8.61

-4.83

Tax paid

-19.3

-19.16

-15.61

-19.76

Working capital

-1.47

57.12

50.56

-5.16

Other operating items

Operating

44.95

104.12

103.95

33.63

Capital expenditure

35.02

32.68

35.18

14.54

Free cash flow

79.97

136.8

139.13

48.17

Equity raised

1,250.63

696.09

754.46

781.71

Investing

401.33

88.73

-294.36

192.73

Financing

9.03

26.39

28.58

0

Dividends paid

0

0

14.6

12.41

Net in cash

1,740.97

948.01

642.42

1,035.03

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

