Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.84
5.84
5.84
5.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
887.26
727.08
853.72
455.24
Net Worth
893.1
732.92
859.56
461.08
Minority Interest
Debt
43.71
48.13
42.14
38.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.43
14.04
24.17
8.81
Total Liabilities
958.24
795.09
925.87
508.2
Fixed Assets
187.33
177.13
157.2
141.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
576.21
424.85
595.32
193.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.16
4.19
0.78
0.59
Networking Capital
147.08
154.59
143.95
101.97
Inventories
79.8
80.13
71.13
36.94
Inventory Days
52.87
43.74
Sundry Debtors
56.26
42.42
39.48
43.84
Debtor Days
29.34
51.92
Other Current Assets
81.83
88.79
88.52
73.67
Sundry Creditors
-54.28
-41.55
-40.56
-41.53
Creditor Days
30.15
49.18
Other Current Liabilities
-16.53
-15.2
-14.62
-10.95
Cash
43.46
34.34
28.62
70.09
Total Assets
958.24
795.1
925.87
508.18
