Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

531.1
(1.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

491.01

308.19

306.18

277.36

yoy growth (%)

59.31

0.65

10.39

8.59

Raw materials

-281.5

-144.66

-133.08

-134.95

As % of sales

57.33

46.93

43.46

48.65

Employee costs

-51.22

-42.09

-48.19

-38.21

As % of sales

10.43

13.65

15.73

13.77

Other costs

-74.83

-46.22

-49.07

-44.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.24

14.99

16.02

15.87

Operating profit

83.44

75.21

75.83

60.16

OPM

16.99

24.4

24.76

21.69

Depreciation

-11.89

-8.78

-8.61

-4.83

Interest expense

-2.95

-1.07

-1.1

-0.62

Other income

9.03

9.59

11.51

8.7

Profit before tax

77.62

74.95

77.63

63.41

Taxes

-19.3

-19.16

-15.61

-19.76

Tax rate

-24.86

-25.57

-20.11

-31.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

58.32

55.78

62.01

43.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

58.32

55.78

62.01

43.64

yoy growth (%)

4.55

-10.04

42.09

34.39

NPM

11.87

18.1

20.25

15.73

