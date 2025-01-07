Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
491.01
308.19
306.18
277.36
yoy growth (%)
59.31
0.65
10.39
8.59
Raw materials
-281.5
-144.66
-133.08
-134.95
As % of sales
57.33
46.93
43.46
48.65
Employee costs
-51.22
-42.09
-48.19
-38.21
As % of sales
10.43
13.65
15.73
13.77
Other costs
-74.83
-46.22
-49.07
-44.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.24
14.99
16.02
15.87
Operating profit
83.44
75.21
75.83
60.16
OPM
16.99
24.4
24.76
21.69
Depreciation
-11.89
-8.78
-8.61
-4.83
Interest expense
-2.95
-1.07
-1.1
-0.62
Other income
9.03
9.59
11.51
8.7
Profit before tax
77.62
74.95
77.63
63.41
Taxes
-19.3
-19.16
-15.61
-19.76
Tax rate
-24.86
-25.57
-20.11
-31.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
58.32
55.78
62.01
43.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
58.32
55.78
62.01
43.64
yoy growth (%)
4.55
-10.04
42.09
34.39
NPM
11.87
18.1
20.25
15.73
