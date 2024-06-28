Recommendationof paymentof finaldividendof Rs5 /-per equitysharesof Rs2/-eachfor the financial year ended March 31., 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved shall be paid within the prescribed timeline. The Record date for determining the eligible shareholders for payment of dividend is fixed on July 18,2024 In accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR), the register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from July 19, 2024 till July 25, 2024 for the purpose of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)