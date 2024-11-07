Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. Retirement of Mr. Navin M Ram (DIN: 02410242), upon completion of his second term of five consecutive years as an Independent Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 2 May 2024

ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial result for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024