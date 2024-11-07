iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Board Meeting

524.95
(-0.51%)
Jan 15, 2025

Ultramarine Pig. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. Retirement of Mr. Navin M Ram (DIN: 02410242), upon completion of his second term of five consecutive years as an Independent Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20242 May 2024
ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial result for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
ULTRAMARINE & PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. The meeting of Board of directors was held on February 08, 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited review report of the statutory auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

