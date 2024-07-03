Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd Summary

Ultramarine & Pigments Limited was established in October, 1960. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Pigments, Surfactants and IT-Enabled Services. The Company has its manufacturing facilities at Ranipet (Vellore District), Ambattur (Chennai District) in the State of Tamil Nadu and Naidupet (SPSR District) in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Power generation through Wind Power Generators installed in Tamil Nadu is used for self consumption. IT enabled services and BPO activities are carried out from offices situated in Chennai and Ranipet.In 1987, the company diversified by setting up a unit to manufacture HDPE woven sacks. In 1995, the company purchased about 150 acres of land in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, and set up four windmills which can generate one MW of electricity pa. The company also set up a new plant in Sep.95, to manufacture synthetic detergent bars/cakes with an installed capacity of 15,000 mtpa.In 1995-96, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio 1:1. Its new plant to manufacture alkyl benzene sulphonic acid with a capacity of 16,000 mtpa, commenced production in Apr.96. During 1996-97, the company has set up a Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid plant with an installed capacity of 16,000 mtpa was commissioned. The Blue plant expansion at Ranipet by about 1500 mtpa is in full swing and the commercial production will be commenced shortly. In 1997-98, the company expanded the installed capacity of its Ultramarine Blue by 1,500 MT.The company has amalgamated with Sri Narasimha Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd., in 1999-2000 which will enable the company to carry out the combined HDPE business more economically and advantageously. Also during the year, the ultramarine blue unit and detergent unit at Ranipet has been awarded ISO 9002 Certificate. The IT Enabled Services Division of the company has started functioning at Chennai.During 2000-2001,the company received ISO 14001 Certificate for Blue and Detergent Divisions at Ranipet.The Company expanded the installed capacity of HDPE/PP Woven Fabric during the year 2003-04 by 180 MT and with this expansion, the total capacity rose to 900 MT.The Company commissioned in September 2008, two wind turbines of 800 kw each in Tamil Nadu, with an investment of Rs. 830 lakhs. It commissioned two more wind energy generators of 850 KW each at Rasipalayam in Tamil Nadu in 2010-11. It acquired a land duringApril 2011, at Dahej in Gujarat from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) for setting up of a plant to manufacture Surfactants, Pigments etc to cater to the demand of Western and Northern parts of India. It commissioned a new Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) with a 750 KW capacity in FY 2021-22.In 2023-24, The Companys subsidiary has commissioned a facility to manufacture Inorganic Pigments. An additional capacity of 1,500 MT of Pigments is being undertaken in the subsidiary.