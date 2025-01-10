To

The Members,

Umiya Tubes Limited

208, 2nd Floor, Suman T ower, Sector 11 Gnadhinagar- 382011

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of M/s UMIYA TUBES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of the Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to the position reflected in the Standalone Financial Statements whereby the company has not done any kind of production during the year. The only revenue generated is by the way of sale of existing stock with the company. Moreover, during the year, major manufacturing plant of the company has been sold out which raises substantial doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

The management is of the opinion that the going concern shall not be affected as they have proper future plans with change of business activities.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Refer to note number 19 to the financial statements which includes undisputed Professional Tax for the financial year 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 and 202122 aggregating to Rs. 1.04 Lacs as per books of account and it is subject to reconciliation. Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures in this regard is as under: - On a statistical sample, we performed the following procedures: - assessed the calculation of Professional as per employee sheet. - evaluated computation of Professional Tax.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of written representation received from directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on the record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year attracting provisions Section of 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations during the year.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) No dividend declared or paid during the year by the company in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which did not had the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s Umiya Tubes Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. (A) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of property, plant and equipment.

(b) Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(B) The Company has a procedure of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(C) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(D) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(E) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder as confirmed by the management.

2. (a) As informed to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management

and whether, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; there is no discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii) (b) of the order is not applicable.

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or

unsecured, to companies, limited liability partnerships, and firms or other parties.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no investments made, guarantees provided, security given where terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in nature of loans and guarantees provided are prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The Company has not given any loans therefore reporting under clause 3 (iii) (c) of the Order is not applicable. Since Company has not granted any loan, Clause 3 (iii) (d) (e) (f) is not applicable to the Company.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loans, made investments, given guarantees or security in terms of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, 2013 therefore clause 3 (iv) is not applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year. Therefore, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. As per information & explanation provided by the management, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) The Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. It has been observed that Tax Deducted at Source and Provident Fund has not been paid also, unpaid Goods and Service Tax is subject to reconciliation. Details of arrears of outstanding undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they become payable are as under: -

( Rs. in Lacs)

S.No Particulars Amount Period for which outstanding 1 TDS Payable 2.61 April, 2022 - March, 2024 2. TCS Payable 0.21 April, 2022 - March, 2024 3. Professional Tax 1.04 April,2019 - March,2022 4. Provident Fund 0.57 April, 2022 - March, 2023

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us there are no disputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess.

8. In our opinion there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) According to information and explanation given to us Company has not in default in repayment of taken loans and borrowings.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person hence Clause 3 (ix) (e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year as nformation and explanation received by us.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the Management there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, requirements of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

13. In our opinion, the company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by applicable accounting standards.

14. The company has provided single internal audit report for the year under audit which seems to cover major areas only. The same has been considered while framing of our audit report.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. (a) In our opinion, considering the nature of operations of the Company at present, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The company is not Core Investment Company. Hence, Clause 3 (xvi) (b) (c) (d) of order is not applicable to the company.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, on our examination of evidence supporting and assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; even though the financial ratios are negative as on reporting date but as confirmed by management they would be able to pay off the liabilities. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. As Section 135 is not applicable to the Company so, reporting under Clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b) not applicable to the company.

"ANNEXURE - B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s Umiya Tubes Limited of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of M/s UMIYA TUBES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be

prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.