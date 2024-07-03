iifl-logo-icon 1
Umiya Tubes Ltd Share Price

33.74
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:38:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.74
  • Day's High33.74
  • 52 Wk High39.6
  • Prev. Close34.42
  • Day's Low33.74
  • 52 Wk Low 5.47
  • Turnover (lac)1.96
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Umiya Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Umiya Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Umiya Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Umiya Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.74%

Non-Promoter- 54.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Umiya Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.02

11.02

11.02

11.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.82

3

5.64

2.86

Net Worth

11.84

14.02

16.66

13.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

19.61

7.02

14.79

45.06

yoy growth (%)

179.13

-52.5

-67.16

89.83

Raw materials

-17.93

-6.13

-12.78

-40.93

As % of sales

91.41

87.26

86.36

90.83

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.19

-0.52

-0.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.06

0.23

0.04

2.51

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.35

-0.38

-0.38

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.05

0.06

-0.63

Working capital

0.08

1.26

1.71

3.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

179.13

-52.5

-67.16

89.83

Op profit growth

36.35

53.61

-90.33

13.05

EBIT growth

-45.14

21.78

-83.55

33.83

Net profit growth

-87.21

52.34

-93.89

22.62

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Umiya Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

900.5

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

132.2

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

938.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,488.15

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

664.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Umiya Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Saurabhkumar Rameshchandra Patel

Independent Director

Mitesh Gandabhai Patel

Independent Director

Atul J Popat

Director & CFO

Yash K Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himadri Mathur

Additional Director

Viral Deepakbhai Ranpura

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Umiya Tubes Ltd

Summary

Umiya Tubes Private Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, on May 7, 2013, with the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Umiya Tubes Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 1, 2015, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes through the state of art production units situated at Gujarat. The Company started with a production capacity of 2040 MTPA in year 2014-15 and increased its capacity to 2585 MTPA in the year 2015-16.Currently, the Company is manufacturing Stainless Steel Decorative Tubes & Industrial Pipes which relies heavily on engineering and precision based manufacturing. The Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes manufactured by it are useful in products for decorative use in infrastructure and furniture, house hold etc.In March 2016, the Company came up with an IPO of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital through equity from public aggregating to Rs 2 Crore.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Umiya Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Umiya Tubes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Umiya Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Umiya Tubes Ltd is ₹43.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Umiya Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Umiya Tubes Ltd is 0 and 3.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Umiya Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Umiya Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Umiya Tubes Ltd is ₹5.47 and ₹39.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Umiya Tubes Ltd?

Umiya Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.78%, 3 Years at 51.14%, 1 Year at 398.84%, 6 Month at 404.69%, 3 Month at 165.18% and 1 Month at 21.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Umiya Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Umiya Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.25 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

