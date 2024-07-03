SectorSteel
Open₹33.74
Prev. Close₹34.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.96
Day's High₹33.74
Day's Low₹33.74
52 Week's High₹39.6
52 Week's Low₹5.47
Book Value₹9.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.02
11.02
11.02
11.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.82
3
5.64
2.86
Net Worth
11.84
14.02
16.66
13.88
Minority Interest
Revenue
19.61
7.02
14.79
45.06
yoy growth (%)
179.13
-52.5
-67.16
89.83
Raw materials
-17.93
-6.13
-12.78
-40.93
As % of sales
91.41
87.26
86.36
90.83
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.19
-0.52
-0.75
Profit before tax
0.06
0.23
0.04
2.51
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.35
-0.38
-0.38
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.05
0.06
-0.63
Working capital
0.08
1.26
1.71
3.71
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
179.13
-52.5
-67.16
89.83
Op profit growth
36.35
53.61
-90.33
13.05
EBIT growth
-45.14
21.78
-83.55
33.83
Net profit growth
-87.21
52.34
-93.89
22.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
900.5
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
132.2
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
938.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,488.15
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
664.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Saurabhkumar Rameshchandra Patel
Independent Director
Mitesh Gandabhai Patel
Independent Director
Atul J Popat
Director & CFO
Yash K Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himadri Mathur
Additional Director
Viral Deepakbhai Ranpura
Reports by Umiya Tubes Ltd
Summary
Umiya Tubes Private Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, on May 7, 2013, with the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Umiya Tubes Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 1, 2015, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes through the state of art production units situated at Gujarat. The Company started with a production capacity of 2040 MTPA in year 2014-15 and increased its capacity to 2585 MTPA in the year 2015-16.Currently, the Company is manufacturing Stainless Steel Decorative Tubes & Industrial Pipes which relies heavily on engineering and precision based manufacturing. The Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes manufactured by it are useful in products for decorative use in infrastructure and furniture, house hold etc.In March 2016, the Company came up with an IPO of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital through equity from public aggregating to Rs 2 Crore.
The Umiya Tubes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Umiya Tubes Ltd is ₹43.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Umiya Tubes Ltd is 0 and 3.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Umiya Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Umiya Tubes Ltd is ₹5.47 and ₹39.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Umiya Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.78%, 3 Years at 51.14%, 1 Year at 398.84%, 6 Month at 404.69%, 3 Month at 165.18% and 1 Month at 21.41%.
