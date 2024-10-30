|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting The proceeding of extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 30th October 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|EGM
|27 Dec 2023
|23 Jan 2024
|EGM 23/01/2024 Outcome of 01/2023-24 EGM Proceedings of 01/2023-24 EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
