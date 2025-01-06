iifl-logo-icon 1
Umiya Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.74
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:38:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Umiya Tubes Ltd

Umiya Tubes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.06

0.23

0.04

2.51

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.35

-0.38

-0.38

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.05

0.06

-0.63

Working capital

0.08

1.26

1.71

3.71

Other operating items

Operating

-0.24

1.08

1.43

5.21

Capital expenditure

0

0.05

0.05

0.36

Free cash flow

-0.24

1.13

1.49

5.57

Equity raised

7.58

7.79

12.64

6

Investing

0.15

-1.51

0.55

1.04

Financing

2.05

2.48

2.15

0.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.54

9.89

16.84

12.76

