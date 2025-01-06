Umiya Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.06
0.23
0.04
2.51
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.35
-0.38
-0.38
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.05
0.06
-0.63
Working capital
0.08
1.26
1.71
3.71
Other operating items
Operating
-0.24
1.08
1.43
5.21
Capital expenditure
0
0.05
0.05
0.36
Free cash flow
-0.24
1.13
1.49
5.57
Equity raised
7.58
7.79
12.64
6
Investing
0.15
-1.51
0.55
1.04
Financing
2.05
2.48
2.15
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.54
9.89
16.84
12.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.