|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.61
7.02
14.79
45.06
yoy growth (%)
179.13
-52.5
-67.16
89.83
Raw materials
-17.93
-6.13
-12.78
-40.93
As % of sales
91.41
87.26
86.36
90.83
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.19
-0.52
-0.75
As % of sales
2.36
2.83
3.55
1.68
Other costs
-0.71
-0.32
-1.24
-0.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.62
4.58
8.43
1.89
Operating profit
0.5
0.37
0.24
2.51
OPM
2.59
5.31
1.64
5.58
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.35
-0.38
-0.38
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.36
-0.44
-0.47
Other income
0.16
0.58
0.63
0.86
Profit before tax
0.06
0.23
0.04
2.51
Taxes
-0.03
-0.05
0.06
-0.63
Tax rate
-63.77
-24.72
152.53
-25.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.17
0.11
1.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.17
0.11
1.88
yoy growth (%)
-87.21
52.34
-93.89
22.62
NPM
0.11
2.49
0.77
4.18
