Umiya Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.07
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Umiya Tubes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

19.61

7.02

14.79

45.06

yoy growth (%)

179.13

-52.5

-67.16

89.83

Raw materials

-17.93

-6.13

-12.78

-40.93

As % of sales

91.41

87.26

86.36

90.83

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.19

-0.52

-0.75

As % of sales

2.36

2.83

3.55

1.68

Other costs

-0.71

-0.32

-1.24

-0.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.62

4.58

8.43

1.89

Operating profit

0.5

0.37

0.24

2.51

OPM

2.59

5.31

1.64

5.58

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.35

-0.38

-0.38

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.36

-0.44

-0.47

Other income

0.16

0.58

0.63

0.86

Profit before tax

0.06

0.23

0.04

2.51

Taxes

-0.03

-0.05

0.06

-0.63

Tax rate

-63.77

-24.72

152.53

-25.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.17

0.11

1.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.17

0.11

1.88

yoy growth (%)

-87.21

52.34

-93.89

22.62

NPM

0.11

2.49

0.77

4.18

