|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 30th September 2024 to inter alia transact the following business: 1. To discuss and if required consider change of Object Clause of the Company. 2. To discuss and if required consider change in the name of the Company. 3. To discuss and if required approve issue of further equity shares on Preferential Allotment basis for raising funds 4. To discuss and if required approve broad basing the Board of Directors of the Company 5. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letter dated 25th September, 2024 informing the date of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for approving various matters mentioned in the Intimation latter, please note that the said meeting of Board of Directors has been re-scheduled and will be held on 3rd October, 2024. This is in continuation of our earlier letter dated 25th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for taking on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Audited Results Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letter dated 24th April, 2024 informing the date of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for taking on record audited financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, please note that the said meeting of Board of Directors has been postponed and will be held on 15th May, 2024 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. This is in continuation of our earlier letter dated 24th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024) Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letters dated 24th April, 2024 and 2nd May, 2024 informing the date of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for taking on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, please note that the said meeting of Board of Directors has been postponed and will be held on 25th May, 2024 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. This is in continuation of our earlier letters dated 24th April, 2024 and 2nd May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Submission of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31/03/2024 Re-appointment of Mr. Saurabhkumar R Patel as Managing Director of the Company for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above we have to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13th February 2024 at Gandhinagar for taking on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. In continuation of our letter dated 1st January 2024 the period of closure of trading window shall be from 1st January 2024 till 15th February 2024 (Both days inclusive) i.e. 48 hours from the declaration of financial result for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. This is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
