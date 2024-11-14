Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 30th September 2024 to inter alia transact the following business: 1. To discuss and if required consider change of Object Clause of the Company. 2. To discuss and if required consider change in the name of the Company. 3. To discuss and if required approve issue of further equity shares on Preferential Allotment basis for raising funds 4. To discuss and if required approve broad basing the Board of Directors of the Company 5. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letter dated 25th September, 2024 informing the date of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for approving various matters mentioned in the Intimation latter, please note that the said meeting of Board of Directors has been re-scheduled and will be held on 3rd October, 2024. This is in continuation of our earlier letter dated 25th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for taking on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Audited Results Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letter dated 24th April, 2024 informing the date of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for taking on record audited financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, please note that the said meeting of Board of Directors has been postponed and will be held on 15th May, 2024 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. This is in continuation of our earlier letter dated 24th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024) Umiya Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letters dated 24th April, 2024 and 2nd May, 2024 informing the date of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for taking on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, please note that the said meeting of Board of Directors has been postponed and will be held on 25th May, 2024 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. This is in continuation of our earlier letters dated 24th April, 2024 and 2nd May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Submission of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31/03/2024 Re-appointment of Mr. Saurabhkumar R Patel as Managing Director of the Company for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024