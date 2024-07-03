Umiya Tubes Ltd Summary

Umiya Tubes Private Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, on May 7, 2013, with the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Umiya Tubes Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 1, 2015, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes through the state of art production units situated at Gujarat. The Company started with a production capacity of 2040 MTPA in year 2014-15 and increased its capacity to 2585 MTPA in the year 2015-16.Currently, the Company is manufacturing Stainless Steel Decorative Tubes & Industrial Pipes which relies heavily on engineering and precision based manufacturing. The Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes manufactured by it are useful in products for decorative use in infrastructure and furniture, house hold etc.In March 2016, the Company came up with an IPO of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital through equity from public aggregating to Rs 2 Crore.