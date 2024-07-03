Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Summary

Uni Abex Alloy Products Limited, incorporated on August 17, 1982, is a part of the Neterwala Group which has varied interests in geology, oil and gas, software, engineering, and environment. It is an industry innovator, top producer, and exporter of centrifugal and static castings in heat, wear and corrosion resistant stainless steel alloys, and it has a strong track record of delivering vital components to businesses in a variety of market categories. The Company works a manufacturing plant at Dharwad, in Karnataka. It produces static, centrifugal castings and assemblies in heat and corrosion resistant alloys and is a leader in alloy steel castings for decanters and reformer tubes. The Company had entered into a technical information and trade mark licence agreement with Abex Corporation, U.S.A. for the supply of technical information for the manufacture of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and other alloy steel castings. Production was started in May 1974 and the first despatches were made in September 1974.In December 1992, the Company allotted 6,25,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 42.50 per share to M/s Marker Stahl GmbH & Co., Germany, associate of Schimat & Clemens GmbH & Co., Germany the collaborators.The company was certified ISO 9002:1994 Standards by Lloyds Register Quality Assurance during 1999-2000. The company has planned to initiate Total Quality Management(TQM),TPM and also planning to implement to ERP.The commercial production was operational with the commissioning of Companys Greenfield project at Dharwad in 2013-14. The Companys Dharwad Plant became fully functional in 2015. The Company manufactured centrifugally cast Hastelloy assemblies for an OEM in Europe, suitable for high heat and corrosion applications. It developed diffuser casting for the Bell Annealing Furnace in a steel plant in 2016. It produced centrifugally cast pipe supports for petroleum refineries in 2018. It manufactured and supplied complete header assembly for petroleum refineries in 2020. It supplied Reformer Tubes for a gas based DRI unit in India in 2021. The Company established the process for the manufacturing of Bronze Alloy castings for special gear, shaft and sleeve applications in 2022. It manufactured and supplied diffuser parts to a decanter customer in Europe in 2023 and established the process for the manufacturing of 17- 4PH & Stellite alloys for high corrosion and high temperature cyclic applications. The Company has established a footprint in the US market by supplying engineering components in 2024.