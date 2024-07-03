Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹2,705.6
Prev. Close₹2,769.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.89
Day's High₹2,754.95
Day's Low₹2,696
52 Week's High₹3,998.9
52 Week's Low₹2,132
Book Value₹627.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)532.46
P/E18.52
EPS149.55
Divi. Yield0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.98
1.98
1.98
1.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.2
79.61
63.9
53.57
Net Worth
113.18
81.59
65.88
55.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.02
102.42
80.97
62.15
yoy growth (%)
2.53
26.48
30.28
0.09
Raw materials
-40.58
-37.84
-35.74
-29.39
As % of sales
38.64
36.94
44.14
47.29
Employee costs
-8.51
-8.22
-6.76
-6.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.47
12.94
1.62
-9.15
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.71
-4.98
-6
Tax paid
-4.78
-7.58
-0.26
0.74
Working capital
4.6
15.16
-1.04
-15.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.53
26.48
30.28
0.09
Op profit growth
8.57
161.45
-1,104.84
-113.8
EBIT growth
9.46
246.78
-183.11
-1,355.1
Net profit growth
99.35
294.38
-116.17
169.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
F D Neterwala
Non Executive Director
R B Mehta
Independent Director
M K Fondekar
Independent Director
F K Banatwalla
Vice Chairman
A F Naterwala
Director
P F Neterwala
Independent Director
MANMOHAN KRISHAN MAHAJAN
Independent Director
Jimmy J Parakh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhautesh Shah
Non Executive Director
KULDEEP KUMAR BHAN
Non Executive Director
Sonali Tipre
Reports by Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd
Summary
Uni Abex Alloy Products Limited, incorporated on August 17, 1982, is a part of the Neterwala Group which has varied interests in geology, oil and gas, software, engineering, and environment. It is an industry innovator, top producer, and exporter of centrifugal and static castings in heat, wear and corrosion resistant stainless steel alloys, and it has a strong track record of delivering vital components to businesses in a variety of market categories. The Company works a manufacturing plant at Dharwad, in Karnataka. It produces static, centrifugal castings and assemblies in heat and corrosion resistant alloys and is a leader in alloy steel castings for decanters and reformer tubes. The Company had entered into a technical information and trade mark licence agreement with Abex Corporation, U.S.A. for the supply of technical information for the manufacture of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and other alloy steel castings. Production was started in May 1974 and the first despatches were made in September 1974.In December 1992, the Company allotted 6,25,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 42.50 per share to M/s Marker Stahl GmbH & Co., Germany, associate of Schimat & Clemens GmbH & Co., Germany the collaborators.The company was certified ISO 9002:1994 Standards by Lloyds Register Quality Assurance during 1999-2000. The company has planned to initiate Total Quality Management(TQM),TPM and also planning to implement to ERP.The commercial production was operat
The Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2696 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd is ₹532.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd is 18.52 and 4.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd is ₹2132 and ₹3998.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.97%, 3 Years at 66.04%, 1 Year at -10.92%, 6 Month at 4.33%, 3 Month at -14.16% and 1 Month at -7.54%.
