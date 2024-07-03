Summary

Uni Abex Alloy Products Limited, incorporated on August 17, 1982, is a part of the Neterwala Group which has varied interests in geology, oil and gas, software, engineering, and environment. It is an industry innovator, top producer, and exporter of centrifugal and static castings in heat, wear and corrosion resistant stainless steel alloys, and it has a strong track record of delivering vital components to businesses in a variety of market categories. The Company works a manufacturing plant at Dharwad, in Karnataka. It produces static, centrifugal castings and assemblies in heat and corrosion resistant alloys and is a leader in alloy steel castings for decanters and reformer tubes. The Company had entered into a technical information and trade mark licence agreement with Abex Corporation, U.S.A. for the supply of technical information for the manufacture of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and other alloy steel castings. Production was started in May 1974 and the first despatches were made in September 1974.In December 1992, the Company allotted 6,25,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 42.50 per share to M/s Marker Stahl GmbH & Co., Germany, associate of Schimat & Clemens GmbH & Co., Germany the collaborators.The company was certified ISO 9002:1994 Standards by Lloyds Register Quality Assurance during 1999-2000. The company has planned to initiate Total Quality Management(TQM),TPM and also planning to implement to ERP.The commercial production was operat

