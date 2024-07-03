iifl-logo-icon 1
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Share Price

2,696
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,705.6
  • Day's High2,754.95
  • 52 Wk High3,998.9
  • Prev. Close2,769.6
  • Day's Low2,696
  • 52 Wk Low 2,132
  • Turnover (lac)10.89
  • P/E18.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value627.23
  • EPS149.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)532.46
  • Div. Yield0.9
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

2,705.6

Prev. Close

2,769.6

Turnover(Lac.)

10.89

Day's High

2,754.95

Day's Low

2,696

52 Week's High

3,998.9

52 Week's Low

2,132

Book Value

627.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

532.46

P/E

18.52

EPS

149.55

Divi. Yield

0.9

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 36.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.98

1.98

1.98

1.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.2

79.61

63.9

53.57

Net Worth

113.18

81.59

65.88

55.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.02

102.42

80.97

62.15

yoy growth (%)

2.53

26.48

30.28

0.09

Raw materials

-40.58

-37.84

-35.74

-29.39

As % of sales

38.64

36.94

44.14

47.29

Employee costs

-8.51

-8.22

-6.76

-6.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.47

12.94

1.62

-9.15

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.71

-4.98

-6

Tax paid

-4.78

-7.58

-0.26

0.74

Working capital

4.6

15.16

-1.04

-15.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.53

26.48

30.28

0.09

Op profit growth

8.57

161.45

-1,104.84

-113.8

EBIT growth

9.46

246.78

-183.11

-1,355.1

Net profit growth

99.35

294.38

-116.17

169.48

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

F D Neterwala

Non Executive Director

R B Mehta

Independent Director

M K Fondekar

Independent Director

F K Banatwalla

Vice Chairman

A F Naterwala

Director

P F Neterwala

Independent Director

MANMOHAN KRISHAN MAHAJAN

Independent Director

Jimmy J Parakh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhautesh Shah

Non Executive Director

KULDEEP KUMAR BHAN

Non Executive Director

Sonali Tipre

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd

Summary

Uni Abex Alloy Products Limited, incorporated on August 17, 1982, is a part of the Neterwala Group which has varied interests in geology, oil and gas, software, engineering, and environment. It is an industry innovator, top producer, and exporter of centrifugal and static castings in heat, wear and corrosion resistant stainless steel alloys, and it has a strong track record of delivering vital components to businesses in a variety of market categories. The Company works a manufacturing plant at Dharwad, in Karnataka. It produces static, centrifugal castings and assemblies in heat and corrosion resistant alloys and is a leader in alloy steel castings for decanters and reformer tubes. The Company had entered into a technical information and trade mark licence agreement with Abex Corporation, U.S.A. for the supply of technical information for the manufacture of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and other alloy steel castings. Production was started in May 1974 and the first despatches were made in September 1974.In December 1992, the Company allotted 6,25,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 42.50 per share to M/s Marker Stahl GmbH & Co., Germany, associate of Schimat & Clemens GmbH & Co., Germany the collaborators.The company was certified ISO 9002:1994 Standards by Lloyds Register Quality Assurance during 1999-2000. The company has planned to initiate Total Quality Management(TQM),TPM and also planning to implement to ERP.The commercial production was operat
Company FAQs

What is the Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd share price today?

The Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2696 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd is ₹532.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd is 18.52 and 4.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd is ₹2132 and ₹3998.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd?

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.97%, 3 Years at 66.04%, 1 Year at -10.92%, 6 Month at 4.33%, 3 Month at -14.16% and 1 Month at -7.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.62 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 36.35 %

