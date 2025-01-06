iifl-logo-icon 1
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,650
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd

Uni Abex Alloy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.47

12.94

1.62

-9.15

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.71

-4.98

-6

Tax paid

-4.78

-7.58

-0.26

0.74

Working capital

4.6

15.16

-1.04

-15.92

Other operating items

Operating

10.65

15.8

-4.66

-30.32

Capital expenditure

2.03

5.66

2.09

-27.29

Free cash flow

12.68

21.46

-2.56

-57.61

Equity raised

86.81

69.79

60.03

79.38

Investing

0.02

-1.1

-0.83

0.19

Financing

-9.38

-5.74

-4.87

-11.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0.29

0.39

Net in cash

90.13

84.42

52.07

11.28

