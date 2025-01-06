Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.47
12.94
1.62
-9.15
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.71
-4.98
-6
Tax paid
-4.78
-7.58
-0.26
0.74
Working capital
4.6
15.16
-1.04
-15.92
Other operating items
Operating
10.65
15.8
-4.66
-30.32
Capital expenditure
2.03
5.66
2.09
-27.29
Free cash flow
12.68
21.46
-2.56
-57.61
Equity raised
86.81
69.79
60.03
79.38
Investing
0.02
-1.1
-0.83
0.19
Financing
-9.38
-5.74
-4.87
-11.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0.29
0.39
Net in cash
90.13
84.42
52.07
11.28
