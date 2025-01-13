Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.98
1.98
1.98
1.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.2
79.61
63.9
53.57
Net Worth
113.18
81.59
65.88
55.55
Minority Interest
Debt
19.43
13.46
12.02
10.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1
0.72
0.08
0
Total Liabilities
133.61
95.77
77.98
65.59
Fixed Assets
24.85
26.58
23.35
26.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.1
20.7
11.41
1.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.12
2.17
1.54
1.64
Networking Capital
55.25
23.93
28.9
26.87
Inventories
38.84
33.83
43.44
30.98
Inventory Days
107.67
Sundry Debtors
19.2
17.8
17.77
27.86
Debtor Days
96.82
Other Current Assets
27.14
3.67
7.67
8.86
Sundry Creditors
-24.59
-24.09
-26.76
-28.9
Creditor Days
100.44
Other Current Liabilities
-5.34
-7.28
-13.22
-11.93
Cash
23.29
22.38
12.77
9.74
Total Assets
133.61
95.76
77.97
65.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.