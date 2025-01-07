Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.02
102.42
80.97
62.15
yoy growth (%)
2.53
26.48
30.28
0.09
Raw materials
-40.58
-37.84
-35.74
-29.39
As % of sales
38.64
36.94
44.14
47.29
Employee costs
-8.51
-8.22
-6.76
-6.25
As % of sales
8.11
8.02
8.35
10.06
Other costs
-35.44
-37.5
-31.25
-27.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.75
36.61
38.59
43.79
Operating profit
20.46
18.85
7.21
-0.71
OPM
19.49
18.4
8.9
-1.15
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.71
-4.98
-6
Interest expense
-1.46
-2.52
-2.83
-3.78
Other income
1.09
1.33
2.23
1.35
Profit before tax
15.47
12.94
1.62
-9.15
Taxes
-4.78
-7.58
-0.26
0.74
Tax rate
-30.92
-58.58
-16.34
-8.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.68
5.36
1.35
-8.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.68
5.36
1.35
-8.4
yoy growth (%)
99.35
294.38
-116.17
169.48
NPM
10.17
5.23
1.67
-13.52
