iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,728.7
(3.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.02

102.42

80.97

62.15

yoy growth (%)

2.53

26.48

30.28

0.09

Raw materials

-40.58

-37.84

-35.74

-29.39

As % of sales

38.64

36.94

44.14

47.29

Employee costs

-8.51

-8.22

-6.76

-6.25

As % of sales

8.11

8.02

8.35

10.06

Other costs

-35.44

-37.5

-31.25

-27.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.75

36.61

38.59

43.79

Operating profit

20.46

18.85

7.21

-0.71

OPM

19.49

18.4

8.9

-1.15

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.71

-4.98

-6

Interest expense

-1.46

-2.52

-2.83

-3.78

Other income

1.09

1.33

2.23

1.35

Profit before tax

15.47

12.94

1.62

-9.15

Taxes

-4.78

-7.58

-0.26

0.74

Tax rate

-30.92

-58.58

-16.34

-8.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.68

5.36

1.35

-8.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.68

5.36

1.35

-8.4

yoy growth (%)

99.35

294.38

-116.17

169.48

NPM

10.17

5.23

1.67

-13.52

Uni Abex Alloy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.