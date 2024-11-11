Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

UNI ABEX ALLOY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter & half year of Financial Year 2024-25 ending on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

UNI ABEX ALLOY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other items the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Financial Year 2024-25 ending on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08th August, 2024 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results UNI ABEX ALLOY PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve amongst other items, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and to consider recommendation of Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2023-24, if any. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 10th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024