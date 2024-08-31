on the Ind AS Financial Statements

To the Members of

Unifinz Capital India Limited

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Unifinz Capital India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash FlowStatement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statement").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial Statements in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under thoseStandards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (a) Impairment of loans and advances to customers (b) Charge: Rs 735.14 Lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 (c) Provision: Rs 576.35 Lacs at March 31, 2024 Subjective estimate The audit procedures performed by us to assess appropriateness of the impairment allowance based on loans included the following: Recognition and measurement of impairment of loans and advances involve significant managementon ECL judgement. Under Ind AS 109, Financial Instrument, allowance for loan loss is determined using expected credit loss (ECL) model. The Companys impairment allowance is derived from estimates including the historical default and loss ratios. The estimation of impairment loss allowance on financial instruments involves significant judgement and estimates. The key areas where we identified greater level of management judgement and therefore increased levels of audit focus in the Companys estimation of ECLs are: a. Data inputs- The application of ECL model requires several data inputs. This increases the risk that the data that has been used to derive assumptions in the model, which are used for ECL calculations, may not be complete and accurate. a. We understood and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the key controls put in place by the management over: i. the assumptions used in the calculation of ECL and its various aspects such as determination of Probability of Default, Loss Given Default, Exposure at Default, Staging of Loans, etc.; ii. the completeness and accuracy of source data used by the Management in the ECL computation; and iii. ECL computations for their reasonableness. b. Model estimations- Inherently judgmental models are used to estimate ECL which involves determining Probabilities of Default ("PD"), Loss Given Default ("LGD"), and Exposure at Default ("EAD"). The PD and the LGD are the key drivers of estimation complexity in the ECL and as a result are considered the most significant judgmental aspect of the Companys modelling approach. b. We, have verified the appropriateness of methodology and models used by the Company and reasonableness of the assumptions used within the computation process to estimate the impairment provision. c. We test-checked the completeness and accuracy of source data used. c. Economic scenarios- Ind AS 109 requires the Company to measure ECLs on an unbiased forward- looking basis reflecting a range of future economic conditions. Significant management judgement is applied in determining the economic scenarios used and the probability weights applied to them. d. We recomputed the impairment provision for a sample of loans across the loan portfolio to verify the arithmetical accuracy. d Qualitative adjustments- In the absence of time tested historical data for certain loan products, management has used surrogate industry estimates or derived inputs using regulatory guidance. Management believes that these estimates though address known impairment model limitations or emerging trends as well as risks not captured by models. e. We evaluated the adequacy of presentation and disclosures in relation to impairment loss allowance in the financial statements. These adjustments are inherently uncertain and significant management judgement is involved in estimating these amounts.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

1. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Ind AS Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing theCompanys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

3. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

4. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequateinternalfinancial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation,structureandcontentoftheIndASfinancial statements, including financial statements represent the the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

5. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant findings,including any audit significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

6. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that financial statements for the were of most significance the audit of the Ind AS March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specifiedinparagraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

8. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have financial any pending litigations which would impact its position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company did not comply with the minimum Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) as required by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as of the year-end. However the Company has subsequently taken corrective actions and has complied with the CRAR requirements after the year-end.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of maintenance of payroll records and loan management softwares wherein the software did not have the audit trail feature enabled during the year. Further, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For V R Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 0001239C Sd/- Deepak Gupta Partner Membership Number: 538921 Date: 31.08.2024 UDIN: 24538921BKEJUM1829

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 11 to the Audit report of Unifinz Capital India Limited on even date

Re: Unifinz Capital India Limited (‘the Company)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(c) All Property, Plant and Equipment has not been verified during the current year and will be physically verified by the management next year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, there is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(f) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii)(a) The Companys principal business is to give loans and is a registered NBFC, accordingly, reporting under clause (iii)(a) is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause

3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The companys principal business is to give loans and is a registered NBFC, accordingly, reporting under clause (iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of theCompanies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the CompaniesAct and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, goods & service tax, cess, employees state insurance and other statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to custom duty, excise duty and value added tax are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, goods & service tax, cess, provident fund and employees state insurance which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The provisions relating to custom duty, excise duty and value added tax are not applicable to the Company.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. financ of the Company, (d)On overall no funds examinationofthe raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 ofCompanies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) The Company has registered as required, under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not conducted any Non-banking financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as definedin the regulations made byReserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board ofDirectors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx)(a) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) There is no subsidiary or associate of the Company, Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Holding Company.

For V R Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 0001239C Sd/- Deepak Gupta Partner Membership Number: 538921 Place of Signature: Date: 31.08.2024 UDIN: 24538921BKEJUM1829

Annexure ‘2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS Financial Statements of Unifinz Capital India Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements of Unifinz Capital India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance ofadequateinternalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls reference to these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

4. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements

5. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For V R Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 0001239C Sd/- Deepak Gupta Partner Membership Number: 538921 Date: 31.08.2024 UDIN: 24538921BKEJUM1829

Unifinz Capital India Limited