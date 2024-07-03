Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹453.45
Prev. Close₹444.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹453.45
Day's Low₹453.45
52 Week's High₹473.95
52 Week's Low₹34.65
Book Value₹59.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)296.51
P/E55.58
EPS8
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.14
3.14
3.14
3.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.56
1.66
2.11
2.59
Net Worth
3.7
4.8
5.25
5.73
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pawan Kumar Mittal
Director
Kiran Mittal
Independent Director
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Pankaj Kapoor
Director
Achal Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ketna Kumari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unifinz Capital India Ltd
Summary
Unifinz Capital India Limited was formerly incorporated as Shree Worstex Limited on 02 June, 1982. The Company name has been changed from Shree Worstex Limited to Unifinz Capital India Limited effective on December 14, 2022 after taking prior approval fromReserve Bank of India dated 23.09.2022 and subsequently new Certificate of Incorporation(COI) pursuant to change of the name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated 27.12.2022. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of retail lending.Prior to this, the Company registered Non_Banking Finance Company (NBFC), holding from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 31 July, 2000. It engaged in the business of Non Banking Financial Institution in India.
Read More
The Unifinz Capital India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹453.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unifinz Capital India Ltd is ₹296.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unifinz Capital India Ltd is 55.58 and 7.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unifinz Capital India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unifinz Capital India Ltd is ₹34.65 and ₹473.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unifinz Capital India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.26%, 3 Years at 11.82%, 1 Year at 1000.50%, 6 Month at 182.02%, 3 Month at 10.01% and 1 Month at 19.26%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.