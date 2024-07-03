iifl-logo-icon 1
Unifinz Capital India Ltd Share Price

453.45
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:51:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 453.45
  Day's High 453.45
  52 Wk High 473.95
  Prev. Close 444.6
  Day's Low 453.45
  52 Wk Low 34.65
  Turnover (lac) 0.74
  P/E 55.58
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 59.92
  EPS 8
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 296.51
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Unifinz Capital India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

453.45

Prev. Close

444.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.74

Day's High

453.45

Day's Low

453.45

52 Week's High

473.95

52 Week's Low

34.65

Book Value

59.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

296.51

P/E

55.58

EPS

8

Divi. Yield

0

Unifinz Capital India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Unifinz Capital India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unifinz Capital India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:02 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.58%

Non-Promoter- 33.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unifinz Capital India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.14

3.14

3.14

3.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.56

1.66

2.11

2.59

Net Worth

3.7

4.8

5.25

5.73

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Unifinz Capital India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unifinz Capital India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pawan Kumar Mittal

Director

Kiran Mittal

Independent Director

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Pankaj Kapoor

Director

Achal Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ketna Kumari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unifinz Capital India Ltd

Summary

Unifinz Capital India Limited was formerly incorporated as Shree Worstex Limited on 02 June, 1982. The Company name has been changed from Shree Worstex Limited to Unifinz Capital India Limited effective on December 14, 2022 after taking prior approval fromReserve Bank of India dated 23.09.2022 and subsequently new Certificate of Incorporation(COI) pursuant to change of the name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated 27.12.2022. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of retail lending.Prior to this, the Company registered Non_Banking Finance Company (NBFC), holding from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 31 July, 2000. It engaged in the business of Non Banking Financial Institution in India.
Company FAQs

What is the Unifinz Capital India Ltd share price today?

The Unifinz Capital India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹453.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unifinz Capital India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unifinz Capital India Ltd is ₹296.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unifinz Capital India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unifinz Capital India Ltd is 55.58 and 7.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unifinz Capital India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unifinz Capital India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unifinz Capital India Ltd is ₹34.65 and ₹473.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unifinz Capital India Ltd?

Unifinz Capital India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.26%, 3 Years at 11.82%, 1 Year at 1000.50%, 6 Month at 182.02%, 3 Month at 10.01% and 1 Month at 19.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unifinz Capital India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unifinz Capital India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.42 %

