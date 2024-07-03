iifl-logo-icon 1
Unifinz Capital India Ltd Company Summary

Unifinz Capital India Ltd Summary

Unifinz Capital India Limited was formerly incorporated as Shree Worstex Limited on 02 June, 1982. The Company name has been changed from Shree Worstex Limited to Unifinz Capital India Limited effective on December 14, 2022 after taking prior approval fromReserve Bank of India dated 23.09.2022 and subsequently new Certificate of Incorporation(COI) pursuant to change of the name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated 27.12.2022. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of retail lending.Prior to this, the Company registered Non_Banking Finance Company (NBFC), holding from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 31 July, 2000. It engaged in the business of Non Banking Financial Institution in India.

