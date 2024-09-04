iifl-logo-icon 1
541.75
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:35:00 PM

Unifinz Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 Aug 20244 Sep 2024
EGM 04/09/2024 The Extraordinary General Meetings proceedings, which took place on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Please find attached the Scrutinizer Report of Remote E-voting & E-voting at the 2nd Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 04.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)
EGM29 Apr 202427 May 2024
In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, April 29, 2024 at 03:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the attached business. With reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of Newspaper advertisement of notice of EGM published in English Language newspaper i.e. Financial Express and in Hindi Language newspaper i.e. Jansatta as on Thursday, May 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) outcome/proceedings of an extraordinary general meeting held on Monday, 27 May, 2024 through Video Conferencing. VOTING RESULT OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GERNERAL MEETING HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERRENING/OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

