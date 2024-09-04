In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, April 29, 2024 at 03:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the attached business. With reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of Newspaper advertisement of notice of EGM published in English Language newspaper i.e. Financial Express and in Hindi Language newspaper i.e. Jansatta as on Thursday, May 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) outcome/proceedings of an extraordinary general meeting held on Monday, 27 May, 2024 through Video Conferencing. VOTING RESULT OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GERNERAL MEETING HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERRENING/OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)