|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Aug 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|EGM 04/09/2024 The Extraordinary General Meetings proceedings, which took place on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Please find attached the Scrutinizer Report of Remote E-voting & E-voting at the 2nd Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 04.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)
|EGM
|29 Apr 2024
|27 May 2024
|In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, April 29, 2024 at 03:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the attached business. With reference to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of Newspaper advertisement of notice of EGM published in English Language newspaper i.e. Financial Express and in Hindi Language newspaper i.e. Jansatta as on Thursday, May 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) outcome/proceedings of an extraordinary general meeting held on Monday, 27 May, 2024 through Video Conferencing. VOTING RESULT OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GERNERAL MEETING HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERRENING/OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.