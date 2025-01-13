Unifinz Capital India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.14
3.14
3.14
3.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.56
1.66
2.11
2.59
Net Worth
3.7
4.8
5.25
5.73
Minority Interest
Debt
26.37
6.26
0.55
0.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0.17
Total Liabilities
30.07
11.07
5.8
6.5
Fixed Assets
4.34
4.78
0.17
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.1
0
1.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.77
0.41
0.02
0
Networking Capital
-8.34
-5.08
-0.19
2.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.87
0.54
0.2
2.26
Sundry Creditors
-2.15
-0.32
-0.05
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.06
-5.3
-0.34
-0.21
Cash
0.73
0.41
1.05
0.06
Total Assets
-1.43
0.62
1.05
3.88
