Unifinz Capital India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.14

3.14

3.14

3.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.56

1.66

2.11

2.59

Net Worth

3.7

4.8

5.25

5.73

Minority Interest

Debt

26.37

6.26

0.55

0.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0.17

Total Liabilities

30.07

11.07

5.8

6.5

Fixed Assets

4.34

4.78

0.17

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.1

0

1.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.77

0.41

0.02

0

Networking Capital

-8.34

-5.08

-0.19

2.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.87

0.54

0.2

2.26

Sundry Creditors

-2.15

-0.32

-0.05

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.06

-5.3

-0.34

-0.21

Cash

0.73

0.41

1.05

0.06

Total Assets

-1.43

0.62

1.05

3.88

