Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 27 Dec 2024

Unifinz Capital India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 (1) (d) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that the meeting of the Board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday January 01 2025 at 03.00 p.m. (IST) to inter alia transact the following business. 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to make consequent alteration in clause V of Memorandum of Association. 2. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of new equity shares/Share Warrants and/or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required. 3. Any Other Matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Unifinz Capital India Limited (the Company), in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.01.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on 31st December, 2024, has approved the allotment of 32,17,000 equity shares upon conversion of warrant.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 27 Oct 2024

Unifinz Capital India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 30th day of October 2024 at the Chawla House 3rd Floor 19 Nehru Place New Delhi-110019 for considering inter-alia the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024; 2. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairman. 1. Considered and Approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024, enclosed as Annexure- A. We hereby declare that, the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. VR & Associates, Chartered Accountants, have issued a Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Standalone Financial results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. 2. Considered and took note of the disclosure under the Reg. 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 of the company, enclosed as Annexure- B. QUATERLY UN-AUDITED LIMITED REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Board of Directors, in the Board Meeting held on 16th September 2024, has approved the allotment of 182000 Equity shares by way of private placement on preferential Basis

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Unifinz Capital India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of new equity shares/Share Warrants and/or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required. 3. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairman. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our company, in their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 3:00 PM, inter alia, considered and approved the following business UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 08, 2024 and approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on September 04, 2024 and pursuant to In-principle approval granted by BSE Limited vide their respective letter dated September 05, 2024 and upon receipt of an amount aggregating to INR 3,84,11,100 (Indian Rupees Three Crore Eighty Four Lakh Eleven Thousand One Hundred Only) at the rate of Rs. 211.05/- per Equity shares, the Board of Directors of the Company, has considered and approved the allotment of 1,82,000 (One Lakh Eighty Two Thousand) Equity shares of the face value of INR 10.00/- only per Equity Share of the Company, at a price of INR 211.05/- (including a premium of INR 201.05/-) per equity share aggregating to INR 3,84,11,100 (Indian Rupees Three Crore Eighty Four Lakh Eleven Thousand One Hundred Only) to non-promoters (Allottees) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Allotment of Warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Unifinz Capital India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024; As per the companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed from 1st April 2024 and would continue to remain close until 1st June 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Considered and Approved the Audited Standalone Financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, enclosed as Annexure- A. We hereby declare that, the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. VR & Associates, Chartered Accountants, have issued an Audit Report on Audited Standalone Financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The declaration under Regulation 33 Listing Regulations, regarding the unmodified opinion of the Auditors on the financial statements Considered and took note of non- applicability of Reg.23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Read less.. AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR END DATED 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

Board Meeting dated 21st May, 2024 In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015, the Board of Directors of Company has appointed Ms. Ritu Tomar as Company Secretary & compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. May 21, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

Unifinz Capital India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 (1) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that the meeting of the Board of directors of the company will be held on Monday April 29 2024 at 03.00 p.m. (IST) to inter alia transact the following business. 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to make consequent alteration in clause V of. 2. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of new equity shares/Share Warrants and/or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required Further as intimated earlier vide letter dated March 23 2024 that the trading window of the Company has been closed for all Designated Persons & their relatives from Monday April 01 2024 till completion of 48 hours after the declaration of Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on Mar 31 2024. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, April 29, 2024 at 03:00 PM inter alia, considered and approved the attached business. Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR), this is to inform you that Board of Directors has approved the appointment of M/s. Singh US & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, firm for the Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors has approve the appointment of M/s. PVAR & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024