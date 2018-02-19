To The Members of Unimers India Limited

1. Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Unimers India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

4. Basis of Qualified Opinion

(a) The accumulated losses of the Company as at the year end exceeds its entire net worth; however the Company has been advised that since certain conditions as per the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 were not being met, it was not eligible to make a reference to BIFR.

However, should the legal status as regards the validity of the closure of the plant change, appropriate steps will have to be taken by the Company in this regard. Moreover, the plant operations were suspended since October, 2007 and thereafter formally closed and workers retrenched effective from 26th June, 2008. These financial statements have, however, been prepared by the management on a "going concern" basis, considering the various revival/restructuring options being pursued by the management. This being a technical matter and in view of uncertainty, we are unable to express an opinion as to whether the Company can now operate as a going concern. However, as explained, should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, there would be impact on the assets & liabilities of the Company. The extent of the effect of the resultant adjustments to the accumulated losses, assets and liabilities as at the year end is presently not ascertainable.

(b) We are unable to express an opinion as to when and to what extent the carrying value of Building of Rs. 240.64 lacs would be realised (impairment loss) in view of the closure of all manufacturing activities since October, 2007 (subsequently formally closed and workers retrenched effective from 26th June, 2008), the impact whereof on the loss for the year, accumulated losses, assets and liabilities as at the year end is presently not ascertainable.

(c) The accounts of certain lenders aggregating to Rs. 4,945.06 lacs (Previous year Rs.4,945.06 lacs), Securities application money due for refund of Rs. 75.21 lacs (Previous Year Rs. 75.21 lacs), Advances from customers of Rs. 385.55 lacs (Previous Year Rs.374.34 lacs), Trade Payables of Rs. 887.05 lacs (Previous Year Rs. 712.96 lacs), Bank balances (Dr.) of Rs. 0.27 lacs (Previous Year Rs.0.27 lacs), Loans & Advances recoverable of Rs. 121.58 lacs (Previous Year Rs. 119.65 lacs) being subject to confirmations / reconciliations and adjustments, if any, having consequential impact on the loss for the year, assets, liabilities and accumulated losses as at the close of the year, the amount of adjustment if any, are as explained by the management presently not ascertainable and therefore, not accounted for.

(d) The Company has not yet deposited long outstanding amount of Rs.164.69 lacs (Previous year Rs.164.69 lacs) to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) and consequential unascertained liability of interest / other charges on the same

(e) Other than stated in para "f" below, liability as may arise towards interest/compound interest/penalty on delayed/non-payment to certain lenders / trade payables / statutory / workers dues has not been ascertained and not provided for.

(f) The Company has not provided interest payable of Rs. 613.04 lacs (Previous Year Rs. 522.38 lacs) in respect of public debentures, Rs. 1922.76 lacs (Previous Year Rs. 1500.86 lacs) in respect of secured / unsecured loans and Rs.574.69 lacs (Previous Year Rs. 476.12 lacs) in respect of certain other liabilities. As explained, the management is in discussions with the parties concerned in respect of interest payable and is hopeful of its waiver.

We further report that without considering the matter referred in para4(a) to 4(e) above, the effect of which could not be determined, had the observation made by us in para 4(f) above been considered, the loss before tax for the year would have been Rs. 3,386.49 lacs (as against reported loss of Rs.276.00 lacs), accumulated losses would have been Rs. 12,869.26 lacs (as against reported figure of Rs.9,758.77 lacs), other current liabilities would have been Rs 9,070.53 lacs (as against reported figure of Rs 5,960.04 lacs);Previous Year loss for the year would have Rs. 2,636.57 lacs(as against reported loss of Rs. 137.21 lacs), accumulated losses would have been Rs. 11,982.13 lacs(as against reported figure of Rs.9,482.77 lacs), other current liabilities would have been Rs 8282.55 lacs (as against reported figure of Rs 5,883.19 lacs).

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2016, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,(the Order) 2016 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

(ii) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give in Annexure B a separate report on the same.

(iii) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we further report that:

(a) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph 4(c) above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph 4(b),(d),(e) and (f) above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph 4(b) above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 17 (c) to the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, except as disclosed in note 4(d) of basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

For LODHA & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. – 301051E R. P. BARADIYA Partner Membership No. 44101 Place : Mumbai Date : May 26, 2016

Annexure A

Annexure referred to in paragraph "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the Financial Statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2016 of Unimers India Limited:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at the year - end which is reasonable considering the size of the Company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on verification and examination of records, the title deed of immovable properties are held in the name of company.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at the year-end which is considered reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

(b) The procedures for physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. No discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

(iv) The Company has not given any loans, made investment, issued guarantees and securities under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) No deposits within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and Sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder have been accepted by the Company.

(vi) Since plant operations have been discontinued from October 2007. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, employees state insurance, income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities during the year. There were no undisputed amount payable on account of the above dues outstanding as on March 31, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) * Period to which it relates Due Date The Companies Act Investor Education & Protection Fund 164.69 1991-2003 1998-2011 BPMC Act Property Tax 406.81 October 2006 to March 2016 From October 2006 onwards

* Excluding interest and other charges/penalties as may be leviable owing to delayed payment of the aforesaid amount.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty and value added tax during the year which have not been deposited on account of any disputes except the following:

Financial Year Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending 1999-2000 Sales Tax 13.49 Deputy Commissioner 2000-2001 Sales Tax 1.91 Appellate Tribunal 2006-2007 Excise Duty 62.26 CESTAT 2007-2008 Cess Liability 1.18 NMMC

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and considering that loans from financial institutions and Banks have already been assigned to bodies corporate (refer note no. 6 to the Financial Statements). The Company has defaulted in repayment of dues of Rs. 1,478.73 lacs (Previous year Rs. 1,478.73 lacs) (last installment due since March 31, 2012) to debenture holders.[Also refer para 4(e) & (f) of the Basis of Qualified opinion paragraph in main report]

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer and term loans during the year.

(x) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not paid/provided for managerial remuneration under provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him under section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. (xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For LODHA & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. – 301051E R. P. BARADIYA Partner Membership No. 44101 Place : Mumbai Date : May 26, 2016

Annexure B

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Unimers India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. The Companys operations were suspended since October 2007 and thereafter formally closed and workers retrenched from June 26, 2008, however in respect of minimal activity carried on by the Company, it has, in all material respect, has established adequate internal finance control over financial reporting and such internal finance controls were operating effectively as on March 31 2016, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.