Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹5.67
Prev. Close₹5.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹5.67
Day's Low₹5.67
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-51.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
15.9
15.9
15.9
15.9
Preference Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Reserves
-97.59
-94.83
-92
-89.7
Net Worth
-70.89
-68.13
-65.3
-63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.14
-1.37
-3.29
-3.94
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.45
-2.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.56
-0.79
-0.79
2.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-21.16
-44.07
145.55
-40.38
EBIT growth
-17.41
-49.52
-19.6
-45.99
Net profit growth
101.15
-40.34
-41.7
-88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
807.9
|41.18
|15,191.86
|106.89
|1.24
|1,533.83
|118.65
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
3,170
|24.02
|5,576.03
|53.16
|0
|701.66
|483.62
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
434.15
|24.24
|2,999.99
|34.53
|0.91
|999.29
|242.49
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
115.65
|16
|2,878.05
|39.21
|3.46
|344.94
|40.2
DCW Ltd
DCW
79.99
|77.66
|2,360.94
|11.38
|0.13
|537.91
|34.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
R P Ganti
Director
M Ghosh
Director
S P Gupta
Independent Director
Savita Acharya
2/2 TTC Ind Area D Block,
MIDC Thane-Belapur Rd Turbhe,
Maharashtra - 400705
Tel: 91-022-27671853/1838/1770
Website: -
Email: investorsservices@unimers.in
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Incorporated in Nov.87, Herdillia Unimers (HUL) was promoted by Herdillia Chemicals in technical and financial collaboration with Uniroyal Chemicals Company, US. Commercial production commenced in 199...
Read More
Reports by Unimers India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.