iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Unimers India Ltd Share Price Live

5.67
(-4.87%)
Feb 19, 2018|01:54:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.67
  • Day's High5.67
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.96
  • Day's Low5.67
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-51.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Unimers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

5.67

Prev. Close

5.96

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

5.67

Day's Low

5.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-51.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unimers India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Unimers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Unimers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:22 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.32%

Non-Promoter- 5.55%

Institutions: 5.54%

Non-Institutions: 52.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Unimers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

15.9

15.9

15.9

15.9

Preference Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Reserves

-97.59

-94.83

-92

-89.7

Net Worth

-70.89

-68.13

-65.3

-63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.14

-1.37

-3.29

-3.94

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.45

-2.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.56

-0.79

-0.79

2.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-21.16

-44.07

145.55

-40.38

EBIT growth

-17.41

-49.52

-19.6

-45.99

Net profit growth

101.15

-40.34

-41.7

-88

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Unimers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

807.9

41.1815,191.86106.891.241,533.83118.65

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

3,170

24.025,576.0353.160701.66483.62

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

434.15

24.242,999.9934.530.91999.29242.49

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

115.65

162,878.0539.213.46344.9440.2

DCW Ltd

DCW

79.99

77.662,360.9411.380.13537.9134.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Unimers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

R P Ganti

Director

M Ghosh

Director

S P Gupta

Independent Director

Savita Acharya

Registered Office

2/2 TTC Ind Area D Block,

MIDC Thane-Belapur Rd Turbhe,

Maharashtra - 400705

Tel: 91-022-27671853/1838/1770

Website: -

Email: investorsservices@unimers.in

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Incorporated in Nov.87, Herdillia Unimers (HUL) was promoted by Herdillia Chemicals in technical and financial collaboration with Uniroyal Chemicals Company, US. Commercial production commenced in 199...
Read More

Reports by Unimers India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Unimers India Ltd share price today?

The Unimers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unimers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unimers India Ltd is ₹9.02 Cr. as of 19 Feb ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unimers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unimers India Ltd is 0 and -0.11 as of 19 Feb ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unimers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unimers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unimers India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Feb ‘18

What is the CAGR of Unimers India Ltd?

Unimers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.52%, 3 Years at -18.31%, 1 Year at -9.28%, 6 Month at -5.03%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unimers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unimers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.33 %
Institutions - 5.55 %
Public - 52.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Unimers India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.