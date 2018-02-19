Unimers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.14
-1.37
-3.29
-3.94
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.45
-2.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.56
-0.79
-0.79
2.13
Other operating items
Operating
-3.9
-2.37
-4.53
-4.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-3.9
-2.37
-4.53
-4.2
Equity raised
-189.66
-185.45
-179.39
-171.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
20.06
21.67
20.41
17.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-173.5
-166.16
-163.52
-158.54
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.