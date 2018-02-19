iifl-logo
Unimers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.67
(-4.87%)
Feb 19, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.14

-1.37

-3.29

-3.94

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.45

-2.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.56

-0.79

-0.79

2.13

Other operating items

Operating

-3.9

-2.37

-4.53

-4.2

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-3.9

-2.37

-4.53

-4.2

Equity raised

-189.66

-185.45

-179.39

-171.5

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

20.06

21.67

20.41

17.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-173.5

-166.16

-163.52

-158.54

