Unimers India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.67
(-4.87%)
Feb 19, 2018|01:54:21 PM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.08

-1.37

-2.45

-0.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-1.08

-1.37

-2.45

-0.99

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.45

-2.39

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.02

-0.62

-0.62

Other income

0.17

0.22

0.23

0.07

Profit before tax

-1.14

-1.37

-3.29

-3.94

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.14

-1.37

-3.29

-3.94

Exceptional items

-1.61

0

0.99

0

Net profit

-2.76

-1.37

-2.3

-3.94

yoy growth (%)

101.15

-40.34

-41.7

-88

NPM

0

0

0

0

