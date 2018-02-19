Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.08
-1.37
-2.45
-0.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-1.08
-1.37
-2.45
-0.99
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.45
-2.39
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.02
-0.62
-0.62
Other income
0.17
0.22
0.23
0.07
Profit before tax
-1.14
-1.37
-3.29
-3.94
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.14
-1.37
-3.29
-3.94
Exceptional items
-1.61
0
0.99
0
Net profit
-2.76
-1.37
-2.3
-3.94
yoy growth (%)
101.15
-40.34
-41.7
-88
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.