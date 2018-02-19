Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
807.9
|41.18
|15,191.86
|106.89
|1.24
|1,533.83
|118.65
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
3,170
|24.02
|5,576.03
|53.16
|0
|701.66
|483.62
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
434.15
|24.24
|2,999.99
|34.53
|0.91
|999.29
|242.49
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
115.65
|16
|2,878.05
|39.21
|3.46
|344.94
|40.2
DCW Ltd
DCW
79.99
|77.66
|2,360.94
|11.38
|0.13
|537.91
|34.98
No Record Found
