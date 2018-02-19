Unimers India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
15.9
15.9
15.9
15.9
Preference Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Reserves
-97.59
-94.83
-92
-89.7
Net Worth
-70.89
-68.13
-65.3
-63
Minority Interest
Debt
9.04
11.02
10.65
9.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-61.85
-57.11
-54.65
-53.24
Fixed Assets
35.01
35.21
36.87
37.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-96.88
-92.39
-91.68
-90.67
Inventories
0
0
0.03
0.5
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.22
1.2
1.2
1.37
Sundry Creditors
-8.87
-7.13
-7.11
-8.23
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-89.23
-86.46
-85.8
-84.31
Cash
0.02
0.08
0.16
0.1
Total Assets
-61.85
-57.1
-54.65
-53.24
