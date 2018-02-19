iifl-logo
Unimers India Ltd Balance Sheet

5.67
(-4.87%)
Feb 19, 2018|01:54:21 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

15.9

15.9

15.9

15.9

Preference Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Reserves

-97.59

-94.83

-92

-89.7

Net Worth

-70.89

-68.13

-65.3

-63

Minority Interest

Debt

9.04

11.02

10.65

9.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-61.85

-57.11

-54.65

-53.24

Fixed Assets

35.01

35.21

36.87

37.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-96.88

-92.39

-91.68

-90.67

Inventories

0

0

0.03

0.5

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.22

1.2

1.2

1.37

Sundry Creditors

-8.87

-7.13

-7.11

-8.23

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-89.23

-86.46

-85.8

-84.31

Cash

0.02

0.08

0.16

0.1

Total Assets

-61.85

-57.1

-54.65

-53.24

