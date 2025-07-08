iifl-logo
Unimers India Ltd Company Summary

Unimers India Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Nov.87, Herdillia Unimers (HUL) was promoted by Herdillia Chemicals in technical and financial collaboration with Uniroyal Chemicals Company, US. Commercial production commenced in 1993.In Jun.92, the company came out with a public issue of 33.3 lac equity shares at par and 9 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 200 each, aggregating Rs 21.33 cr, to part-finance the Rs 82.5-cr project to manufacture EPM/EPDM. The company manufactures EPM/EPDM which are used in various market sectors like tyres and tubes, wires and cables, plastics, etc. A new product -- Hereline-EPDM -- is under trial, which has several new applications in roof sheeting, URD cables, telecom cables, etc. The company, in 1995-96, introduced Herlene-EDPM in new application areas like lubricating oil, telecom jacket compound, scooter and architectural profiles, lighting gaskets, bitumen modifications and water-proofing membranes.During the year 1999-2000, the company produced 5333 MT of EPDM Rubber, achieveing a 49% capacity utilisation.The company is planning to focus on auto profile sector and also planning to promote EPDM for air-conditioning insulation.

