To The Members of

Uniroyal Marine Exports Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at march 31,2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA" s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the" Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 47 to financial statements which describes the loss suffered by the Company

during the year and the associated financial matters connected there and the management view of

continuing the company as a going concern. Our report is not modified in respect of this matter

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These

matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1 The Company is engaged in the export of Value-added marine products. The company procures raw materials and ingredients, process the same. The Export is on the basis of Purchase order received from buyers. Our audit procedures include the following • We have evaluated the Companys processes in export of Marine Products • The Company exports its products on the basis of orders. • We have verified the export transactions based on Invoice raised , Shipping bills for export realization of money as per terms in the purchase order . • We have sought information from the management personal on the follow up of receivables • We have verified the realization of foreign exchange with entries in bank statement, realization certificate etc • We have also verified the realization of the trade receivables Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any material exceptions in revenue recognition of export of goods

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

6. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifies above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the

other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act

with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit

procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal

financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statement and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If, we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Boards of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financials statement of the company over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position On its standalone financial statements - There are no pending litigations as at March 31, 2024.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. The Company is discharging the liabilities towards various employees benefit scheme like PF/ESI only to direct employees, even though Company engaged services of casual workers and workers employed through contractors.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed

in the Note .50 (iii) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 50 (xii) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

d. The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year under report and accordingly nothing to report with regard to compliance of provisions of section 123 of the Act.

e. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) is not maintained for changes to certain records and changes made by certain users with specific access, if any. But the company uses a different software for recording transactions of inventory , wherein the audit trail ( edit log) facility of is not maintained

Also, refer Note 52 to the standalone financial statements.

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 19 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Uniroyal Marine Exports Limited of even date)

1. (a) (i) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(ii) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to this program, most of the items of property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the relevant records provided to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our

opinion, the coverage and procedure of physical verification by the management is appropriate. The aggregate of discrepancies of 10% or more in each class of inventory noticed during the verification have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of Rs. 5 core above in the form of packing credit limits from bank on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were subject to review.

Name of the Bank Working Capital Limit sanctioned Nature of Assets offered as Security Quarter Information disclosed as per statement submitted Information as per books of accounts (All Amount Rs. Lakhs) Difference The Federal Bank Limited 1000.00 Paid Inventories June 2023 1350.82 1184.18 166.63 The Federal Bank Limited 1000.00 -do- September 2023 1365.83 1163.45 202.38 The Federal Bank Limited 1000.00 -do- December 2023 1348.40 1174.23 174.17 The Federal Bank Limited 1000.00 -do- March 2024 1350.38 1014.83 355.65

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has not provided loans or provided advance in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year.

(b) Based on the audit procedure carried by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has not granted secured/unsecured varying interest rate/interest free loans to subsidiary. so clause (iv) of para 3 is not applicable for the year

(c) During the year, the Company has sanctioned a term loan of Rs.400 lakhs under the Guranteed Emergency Credit Line scheme with repayment holiday of 24 months. The principal repayment to start from 30/04/2024. The Company has availaed only Rs.300 Lakhs of this loan The funds has been used for the working capital requirement of the Company according to the information and explanations given to us.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. The maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act is not applicable for the companys products and therefore reporting under Clause 3 (vi) is not applicable

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company no undisputed amount payable in respect of goods and services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax,

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Services Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute, except as mentioned below:

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and interest taken from financial Instructions :

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has obtained term loan under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line scheme during the year and has been used for the working capital requirement of the Company .

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

10. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

11. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the

information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company under section 406 of the Act and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

17. The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 217.33 lakhs during the year under audit. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding year

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. Also refer note 48 attached to the financial statements

20. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts which are required to be spent in accordance with the provisions of section 135 of the Act and accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 18(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Uniroyal Marine Exports Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Uniroyal Marine Exports Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 , based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.