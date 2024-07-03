iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Share Price

19.88
(-0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.83
  • Day's High20.83
  • 52 Wk High24.39
  • Prev. Close20
  • Day's Low19
  • 52 Wk Low 9.52
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

20.83

Prev. Close

20

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

20.83

Day's Low

19

52 Week's High

24.39

52 Week's Low

9.52

Book Value

-0.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.23%

Foreign: 5.23%

Indian: 25.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.48

6.48

6.48

6.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.12

-3.35

-2.88

-3.03

Net Worth

0.36

3.13

3.6

3.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

33.77

43.79

43.73

44.29

yoy growth (%)

-22.86

0.13

-1.27

8.56

Raw materials

-24.2

-32.22

-32.48

-32.76

As % of sales

71.65

73.57

74.28

73.97

Employee costs

-2.45

-2.81

-2.59

-2.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.42

0.12

0.24

0.11

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.55

-0.54

-0.54

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.77

0

1.11

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.86

0.13

-1.27

8.56

Op profit growth

-40.11

-9.3

-13.84

16.18

EBIT growth

-56.36

-14.51

-16.4

21.72

Net profit growth

-453.4

-50.3

110.5

151.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anush K Thomas

Non Executive Director

K C Thomas

Non Executive Director

V Mohanlal

Non Executive Director

Nithya Alex

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sachu Rajan Eappan

Independent Director

Ambrish Naresh Sambat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manjusha Mohandas Nair

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd

Summary

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. was incorporated in August 1992 in the State of Kerala for setting up a modern seafood factory for the processing and export of value added marine products to USA, the European Union and the Far East. The Company is engaged in purchasing, processing, curing, canning, freezing, selling, exporting and dealing in marine products. The Company started business during Sep.92 taking over an existing unit called Mermaid Foods along with the acquisition of land. The company is involved in the business of purchasing, processing, curing, canning, freezing, selling, exporting and dealing in marine products.Uniroyal came out with a public issue during Aug.93 to set up facilities to process 135000 tpa of IQF and 4200 tpa of Block Frozen sea products at Vengalam Village, near Calicut, Kerala. Commercial operations commenced from March 1994. Exports are mainly to China, Australia, Malaysia, USA, South Africa and other European countries. UML is one of the few companies enjoying the Green Channel status for export of cooked shrimp to the US. Industry recession, depression in the international market and high cost of procurement of raw material led to put pressure on its margins. The ban of marine imports from India by the European Union in 1997 further increased its losses. The company upgraded its plant and factory to the standards of the European Union and after approval of the EU, exports to European countries was re-started during 1998-99. This led to a turna
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd share price today?

The Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd is ₹12.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd is 0 and -21.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd is ₹9.52 and ₹24.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd?

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.19%, 3 Years at 17.27%, 1 Year at 69.64%, 6 Month at 25.16%, 3 Month at 20.48% and 1 Month at 2.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.19 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 68.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.