SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹20.83
Prev. Close₹20
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹20.83
Day's Low₹19
52 Week's High₹24.39
52 Week's Low₹9.52
Book Value₹-0.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.48
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.12
-3.35
-2.88
-3.03
Net Worth
0.36
3.13
3.6
3.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
33.77
43.79
43.73
44.29
yoy growth (%)
-22.86
0.13
-1.27
8.56
Raw materials
-24.2
-32.22
-32.48
-32.76
As % of sales
71.65
73.57
74.28
73.97
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.81
-2.59
-2.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.42
0.12
0.24
0.11
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.55
-0.54
-0.54
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.77
0
1.11
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.86
0.13
-1.27
8.56
Op profit growth
-40.11
-9.3
-13.84
16.18
EBIT growth
-56.36
-14.51
-16.4
21.72
Net profit growth
-453.4
-50.3
110.5
151.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anush K Thomas
Non Executive Director
K C Thomas
Non Executive Director
V Mohanlal
Non Executive Director
Nithya Alex
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sachu Rajan Eappan
Independent Director
Ambrish Naresh Sambat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manjusha Mohandas Nair
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd
Summary
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd. was incorporated in August 1992 in the State of Kerala for setting up a modern seafood factory for the processing and export of value added marine products to USA, the European Union and the Far East. The Company is engaged in purchasing, processing, curing, canning, freezing, selling, exporting and dealing in marine products. The Company started business during Sep.92 taking over an existing unit called Mermaid Foods along with the acquisition of land. The company is involved in the business of purchasing, processing, curing, canning, freezing, selling, exporting and dealing in marine products.Uniroyal came out with a public issue during Aug.93 to set up facilities to process 135000 tpa of IQF and 4200 tpa of Block Frozen sea products at Vengalam Village, near Calicut, Kerala. Commercial operations commenced from March 1994. Exports are mainly to China, Australia, Malaysia, USA, South Africa and other European countries. UML is one of the few companies enjoying the Green Channel status for export of cooked shrimp to the US. Industry recession, depression in the international market and high cost of procurement of raw material led to put pressure on its margins. The ban of marine imports from India by the European Union in 1997 further increased its losses. The company upgraded its plant and factory to the standards of the European Union and after approval of the EU, exports to European countries was re-started during 1998-99. This led to a turna
Read More
The Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd is ₹12.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd is 0 and -21.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd is ₹9.52 and ₹24.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.19%, 3 Years at 17.27%, 1 Year at 69.64%, 6 Month at 25.16%, 3 Month at 20.48% and 1 Month at 2.15%.
