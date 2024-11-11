Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting to Approve Date and Time for 32nd Annual General Meeting on 30th September 2024 at 2:30 PM and Other Matters

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 07/08/2024 has been revised to 13/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 07/08/2024 has been revised to 13/08/2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31st 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024