iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Board Meeting

20.89
(2.81%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:51:00 PM

Uniroyal Marine CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting to Approve Date and Time for 32nd Annual General Meeting on 30th September 2024 at 2:30 PM and Other Matters
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 07/08/2024 has been revised to 13/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 07/08/2024 has been revised to 13/08/2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31st 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
UNIROYAL MARINE EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Uniroyal Marine: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.