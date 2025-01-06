iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.88
(-0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd

Uniroyal Marine FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.42

0.12

0.24

0.11

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.55

-0.54

-0.54

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.77

0

1.11

0.23

Other operating items

Operating

2.76

-0.42

0.81

-0.19

Capital expenditure

0.08

0.32

0.12

-0.33

Free cash flow

2.84

-0.09

0.93

-0.52

Equity raised

-5.22

-5.57

-6.14

-6.31

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.86

-0.14

1.69

0.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.48

-5.8

-3.52

-6.32

