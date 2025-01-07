Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
33.77
43.79
43.73
44.29
yoy growth (%)
-22.86
0.13
-1.27
8.56
Raw materials
-24.2
-32.22
-32.48
-32.76
As % of sales
71.65
73.57
74.28
73.97
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.81
-2.59
-2.69
As % of sales
7.26
6.43
5.93
6.08
Other costs
-5.96
-6.82
-6.52
-6.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.65
15.57
14.91
14.36
Operating profit
1.15
1.93
2.13
2.47
OPM
3.42
4.41
4.87
5.58
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.55
-0.54
-0.54
Interest expense
-1.04
-1.27
-1.39
-1.84
Other income
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.42
0.12
0.24
0.11
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.42
0.12
0.24
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.42
0.12
0.24
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-453.4
-50.3
110.5
151.3
NPM
-1.27
0.27
0.55
0.26
