Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.73
(4.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

33.77

43.79

43.73

44.29

yoy growth (%)

-22.86

0.13

-1.27

8.56

Raw materials

-24.2

-32.22

-32.48

-32.76

As % of sales

71.65

73.57

74.28

73.97

Employee costs

-2.45

-2.81

-2.59

-2.69

As % of sales

7.26

6.43

5.93

6.08

Other costs

-5.96

-6.82

-6.52

-6.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.65

15.57

14.91

14.36

Operating profit

1.15

1.93

2.13

2.47

OPM

3.42

4.41

4.87

5.58

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.55

-0.54

-0.54

Interest expense

-1.04

-1.27

-1.39

-1.84

Other income

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.42

0.12

0.24

0.11

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.42

0.12

0.24

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.42

0.12

0.24

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-453.4

-50.3

110.5

151.3

NPM

-1.27

0.27

0.55

0.26

