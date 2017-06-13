TO THE MEMBERS OF M/s. UNISEM AGRITECH LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Unisem Agritech Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence which we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5] of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safe guarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

In addition to this, the management is responsible for ensuring compliance with the requirements of Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, including the maintenance of an audit trail of each and every transaction entered into the accounting software used by the Company. The Companys management is also responsible for ensuring that the audit trail feature remains enabled throughout the financial year and for the preservation of such records as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the

aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3](i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31st 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31st 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. This report does not include report relating to internal financial controls as required u/s 143(3)(i) pursuant to Notification No. GSR 590(E) dated 13.06.2017 issued by MCA.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

3. Audit Trail Compliance: Pursuant to the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, we report based our test checks, that:

The Company has maintained an audit trail for all transactions recorded in its accounting software, as required by Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The audit trail feature in the accounting software has been enabled throughout the financial year and has not been tampered with or disabled.

The audit trail has been preserved by the Company as required under the Companies Act, 2013, and relevant rules thereunder, for the period mandated by law (currently eight years).

Based on our audit procedures and test checks, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not come across any instances where the Company has failed to maintain or preserve the audit trail as required under the applicable legal provisions.

Our opinion on the standalone (or consolidated) financial statements does not cover the adequacy of the audit trail or the accuracy and completeness of individual entries captured therein.

4. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act and the necessary resolution passed in this regard.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph in Independent Auditors Report, we report that:

i) Fixed Assets

a) The Company has maintained proper records of fixed assets showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the assets.

b) The Management has conducted a physical verification of the fixed assets during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

ii) Inventory

For the period/year ended March 31, 2025 we have not observed the physical verification conducted by the management nor performed alternate audit procedures and are, therefore, unable to comment on the existence or condition of inventories as at that date.

iii) Loans and Advances

The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties covered in the register-maintained u/s 189 of the Act.

iv) Loans/Investments/Guarantees

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security given by the company.

v) Deposits

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits, consequently directives of the RBI and the provision of Section 73 and 76 or any other relevant provision of the Companies Act,2013, and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company.

vi) Cost records

According to information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records as per sub section (1] of section 148 of the Act, hence no comment is required on the same.

vii) Statutory Dues

a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities other undisputed statutory dues including PF, ESI, Income Tax, Goods and service tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and Services tax or duty of customs which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) Repayment of Loans

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

ix) Diversion of Funds

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no further public offer during the year. The company has obtained term loan and has applied the funds for furtherance of business.

x) Frauds noticed / Detected

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no material fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi) Managerial Remuneration

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, company has complied with provisions of managerial remuneration.

xii) Nidhi Company

The company is not a Nidhi Company as mentioned in section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence no comment is required on the same.

xiii) Related Party Transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of the transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the accounting standards and The Companies Act, 2013.

xiv) Preferential allotment

"According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment of equity shares to promoters during the year.

xv) Non-cash transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence no comment is required on the same.

xvi) Certification for Non-Banking Financial Institution

The company is not a Non-Banking Financial Institution, hence registration under section 45 1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 is not required.

ANNEXURE(B) REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF UNISEM AGRITECH LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31^ MARCH, 2025.

In terms of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of section 143(11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we further report, on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order, that: -

1) (0 (a)The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(b) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(ii) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.

(iii) The title deeds of immovable properties shown in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(iv) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(v) No proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and the details have been appropriately disclosed in the financial statements.

2) i) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management is appropriate. The aggregate of discrepancies of 10% or more in each class of inventory noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(ii) The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with banks/financial institutions are/ are not in agreement with the books of the company.

3) The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs, or any other parties.

4) The company has not given any loans or guarantees/made any investments within the meaning of sections 185 & 186 of The Companies Act, 2013.

5) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013.

6) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the products manufactured by the company.

7) (i) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities.

(ii) According to records of the company, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8) There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

9) (i) The company has not defaulted in any repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

(ii) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(iii) The term loans have been utilised for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(iv) The funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes. If yes, the nature and amount to be indicated.

OD used for repayment of vehicle and building loans

(v) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(vi) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) (i) The company has not made any initial public offer during the year.

(ii) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/debentures during the year.

11) (i) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company by its officers/employees have been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

This includes advance given to one of the Companys ex- employees who has siphoned off the money received from the customer amounting to Rs. 4,61,666. The Company has filed a case against the said employee which is due for adjudication before Honble court.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has been filed with the Central Government during the year by the auditors.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, the auditor has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year from the Company.

12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered into with related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of The Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

13) (i) n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(ii) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period have not been made available.

14) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year, and hence the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

15) (i) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(ii) whether the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India

16) The company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

17) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. The incoming auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors;

18) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

19) (i) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act

(ii) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred any amount remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act

20) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company is not a holding or it has no subsidiary companies to report. Hence preparation of consolidate financial statement does not arise.

21) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company is not a Nidhi Company.